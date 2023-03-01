BurgerFi Introduces Udi's Gluten-Free Buns

BurgerFi International Inc., owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, is introducing Udi's gluten-free buns to the BurgerFi menu. Starting this week, the buns are available at all traditional restaurant locations.

"As a better-for-you brand, we want to make sure all our guests – whether vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free – can enjoy a delicious meal at our restaurants," says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman at BurgerFi International Inc. "The addition of Udi's gluten-free buns reinforces our mission to set the bar high for zero-compromise standards when it comes to satisfying food cravings."

The desire for gluten-free offerings shows no signs of slowing down with an estimated 20 million people in the U.S. having a gluten sensitivity. With this menu addition, BurgerFi is staying on top of consumer demand. Guests that follow a gluten-free diet can enjoy these soft, golden buns – which are also dairy-free, soy-free and nut-free – with any of the company's delicious burgers including the BurgerFi Cheeseburger, made with All-Natural Angus Beef, and the signature premium burger, The CEO, made with American Wagyu Beef.

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients including 100% All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives. Other favorites include the VegeFi Burger, Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich and Frozen Custard Desserts. Along with the Udi's gluten-free buns, BurgerFi also offers a Vegan Multigrain Bun and a Green Style (lettuce) bun option to better serve its varied customer base.

"BurgerFi's commitment to high-quality foods and ingredients means that our guests can always feel good about eating with us," says Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer at BurgerFi. "Udi's delicious buns are the perfect addition to our menu and bring even more tasty options for our guests who follow a gluten-free diet."

Udi's Healthy Foods is a leader in the fast-growing industry for gluten-free foods in North America. The company markets a diversified and growing range of gluten-free products including breads, pastries frozen pizzas and granola under the well-recognized Udi's Gluten-Free Foods brand.