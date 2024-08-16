As the summer heat begins to fade, BurgerFi, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc., invites guests to savor the flavors of fall with limited-time Pumpkin Pie Desserts, an expanded lineup of Salad Bowls, and new Custard Treats starting August 20, 2024.

It’s pumpkin season! BurgerFi is bringing back its limited-time Pumpkin Pie Shake, made with its Vanilla Frozen Custard mixed with real Pumpkin Pie and topped with Whipped Cream and Cinnamon. This year, BurgerFi is expanding its dessert line to include a new Pumpkin Pie Custard Treat, featuring layers of Vanilla Frozen Custard, real Pumpkin Pie, and Caramel.

“Pumpkin products continue to launch earlier each year, making August feel like October, or Aug-tober. We are excited to meet our guests’ fall cravings when they want them,” said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer. “We pride ourselves in offering high-quality ingredients, and our Pumpkin Pie Shake and Pumpkin Pie Custard Treat deliver an unparalleled pumpkin taste experience for our guests.”

The limited-time Pumpkin Pie Desserts can be ordered in restaurants, via the BurgerFi App or online at BurgerFi.com, and are available for pick-up or delivery from August 20 until December 2. Guests can also indulge in BurgerFi’s newest dessert line of Custard Treats, made with layers of Vanilla Frozen Custard and toppings, like Oreo Cookies and HERSHEY’S Chocolate Sauce. The new Custard Treats are available in four signature flavors: Cookies + Cream with Oreo, M&M’S, Strawberry, and Coffee Mocha.

BurgerFi’s new Salad Bowl lineup includes its new Grilled Chicken Caesar Bowl, featuring antibiotic-free grilled chicken breast, multigrain croutons, parmesan, and creamy Caesar on top of a fresh leaf and iceberg mix. Fi-natics who are traditionalists can opt for the Traditional Grilled Chicken Bowl, which includes antibiotic-free grilled chicken breast, tomato, onions, multigrain croutons, and golden Italian dressing.

Those who like to get a little bit saucy can dig into the new Buffalo Chicken Tender Bowl, offering cage-free chicken tenders tossed in Frank’s RedHot Buffalo, pickles, haystack onions, and ranch. Fi-natics who prefer a deconstructed burger can savor the BurgerFi Bowl, which comes with your choice of protein, tomato, pickles, jalapeños, haystack onions, ranch, and Fi Sauce. Select from BurgerFi’s Burger, Cheeseburger, VegeFi Burger, Chicken Tenders, Grilled Chicken Breast, or Beyond Burger.

“Following the successful rollout of our new, antibiotic-free Grilled and Fried Chicken breast, we are excited to introduce a lighter-fare, veto-vote salad bowl option across our restaurants so there’s something for everyone,” said Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer for BurgerFi International. “As we transition into a new season, our focus remains on innovation by bringing chef-crafted flavors to the table with the quality and creativity that our guests love from BurgerFi. We’re confident these new, customizable offerings will satisfy every craving.”