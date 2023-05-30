BurgerFi Names Carl Bachmann CEO

BurgerFi International, Inc., owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, recently attracted industry veteran Carl J. Bachmann from a larger burger chain and appointed him as CEO for their organization. Bachmann, who will start with the Company on July 10th, is a career restaurant professional with extensive experience in both the burger and pizza spaces. He has served in various leadership roles and has an established record of growing brands and helping them remain competitive.

“Carl brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the restaurant space that will be valuable for our enterprise. His successful leadership of restaurants combined with his innovative experiences, particularly within the burger and pizza spaces, give him a unique and deep understanding of our brands - particularly how to help drive us toward growth,” says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi and Founder & CEO of Lionheart Capital.

Prior to joining BurgerFi, Bachmann served as President for Smashburger, the Denver-based chain that specializes in custom burgers. In this role he launched a 5-point business plan designed to accelerate growth, which he aimed to achieve by retooling the entire organization including rebuilding the leadership team, bringing back high-quality food products, redefining the real estate portfolio, launching new food safety, service and cleanliness and restaurant condition initiatives, and relaunching the brand with a new marketing team and direction.

Under his leadership, Smashburger experienced double digit systemwide same store sales growth along with double digit expansion of both the corporate and franchise footprint. During his leadership, Smashburger also migrated to new e-commerce platform, resulting in a large increase in owned channel digital revenues and improved customer experience. Bachmann initially joined Smashburger in 2017 as Chief Operating Officer before taking on the role of President.

Bachmann’s executive roles also include Senior Vice President of Operations for Bertucci’s, the Boston-based brick oven Italian concept, which he joined in 2014. Under his guidance, the company experienced substantial EBITDA improvements and, in 2015, the company recognized him as Executive of the Year.

Before Bertucci’s, for nearly 18 years, Bachmann dedicated his talents and expertise to Ruby Tuesday, the casual dining chain. In 1994, he joined the company as Director of Operations and during his tenure, the brand grew from 80 restaurants to more than 1,000. He was recognized multiple times with the Chairman’s Award for top executive leadership.

In 1998, Bachmann turned to entrepreneurship and purchased the rights to the Ruby Tuesday concept on Long Island, NY. As an owner and operator, he grew his portfolio to 10 locations and more than $26 million in annual revenues. He was recognized as the Franchisee of the Year twice. During his 12 years of franchise ownership, Bachmann continued to support the organization through franchise relations and support. He assisted with recruiting, onboarding, training, and supporting new franchisees. His team trained and developed numerous franchise teams in the U.S. and internationally.

In addition to his professional endeavors, Bachmann has been deeply involved with his community. He served as Chairman of the Board of the Long Island March of Dimes for nine years. He has also served on the organization’s state and national boards.

“My passion for the restaurant and hospitality industry started at an early age and I’ve been fortunate to have been able to build my career on something I truly enjoy,” says Carl Bachmann. “BurgerFi and Anthony’s are two amazing brands that are committed to offering guests the best quality products and service. I’m honored to take on this leadership role and help guide the organization into an exciting future.”