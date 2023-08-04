BurgerFi to Offer $1 Frozen Custard Cups

BurgerFi, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc., is serving up a sweet offer for National Frozen Custard Day.

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023 guests can cool off at BurgerFi by adding a small vanilla frozen custard cup for $1 to any in-restaurant order. Guests may order one small vanilla frozen custard cup per check in-restaurant only, and no minimum purchase is required.

“BurgerFi is celebrating National Custard Day to tell the world about our superior taste and our sensationally indulgent frozen custard desserts, like our vanilla frozen custard cup,” says Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi. “These social holidays are very well received by our Fi-natics and our teams love serving our guests. Who doesn’t love a delicious frozen custard on a hot day? It makes the guest smile, and it makes our team smile! It’s the very definition of summer fun, and BurgerFi loves making guests smile.”

Why is frozen custard so delicious? Ingredients of ice cream and frozen custard are the same but with one exception — the addition of eggs in frozen custard. To adhere to US regulations, ice cream, and frozen custard must contain a minimum of 10% milk fat in their recipe. On top of this, frozen custard requires at least 1.4% egg yolks. As a result, frozen custard is creamier and richer than ice cream. BurgerFi’s frozen custard desserts –including our sensational custard shakes, are made with high-quality ingredients, including a milk supply that is free from steroids and bovine growth hormones.

This offer cannot be combined with any other offers or specials; frozen custard may not be available at locations and styles may vary. Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients, including 100% All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives.