BurgerFi to Offer $3 Cheeseburgers on July 18

BurgerFi International Inc., owner of the leading fast casual brand BurgerFi and the casual pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, will host a one-day-only celebration on July 18. On this day, when guests purchase any Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage, they can add on a premium BurgerFi Cheeseburger for $3.

BurgerFi's signature Cheeseburger is served with two juicy, all-natural Angus Beef patties, two slices of melty American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and savory Fi Sauce for $3. The $3 double Cheeseburger is too good to pass up, and it is available for one day only. The add-on is only valid for dine-in and will not be valid with online orders, first-party or 3rd party delivery services. The offer is limited to one Cheeseburger per Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage and is available at participating locations while supplies last.

“We are proud to be celebrated as America’s favorite better burger brand,” says Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi International Inc. “We look forward to welcoming new and loyal guests into our restaurants with our award-winning burgers.”

BurgerFi is renowned for its high-quality, chef-inspired menu of burgers that are sensationally indulgent. Guests will also be “bacon” for more this summer with the Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger, a double-handed, juicy sandwich made with two juicy Angus Beef patties, melty American Cheese, and finished with six pieces of crispy Bacon.

“It’s important for our team to keep up with the demand of our Fi-natics by bringing premium burgers to satisfy their wants and needs,” says Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer of BurgerFi International Inc. “We’re cracking the code on premium burgers as we continue to celebrate big wins for our brand. We offer signature items made daily with fresh ingredients which cannot be found at other premium burger restaurants.”