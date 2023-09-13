BurgerFi to Offer $3 Cheeseburgers on National Cheeseburger Day

On September 18, BurgerFi, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc., is biting into its favorite day of the year – National Cheeseburger Day! The premium, award-winning burger brand is highlighting its iconic cheeseburger during a one-day-only celebration. Guests who purchase a Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage can add on a premium BurgerFi Cheeseburger for $3.

"As America's favorite better burger brand, our guest's love for our sensationally indulgent burger continues to resonate," says Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi. "There's no better way to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day than with our great product, great service and great experience. It's a win for the guest, a win for our team members who are passionate about serving this great product and a win for our stakeholders."

For $3, BurgerFi's signature cheeseburger offers a delectable combination of two juicy, all-natural Angus Beef patties, topped with two slices of melty American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and savory Fi Sauce. The $3 Double Cheeseburger is available for one day only for dine-in guests. Guests are limited to one Cheeseburger per Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage, which is available at all locations while supplies last.

"We received tremendous positive feedback from new guests and restaurants when we ran this offer previously," says Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer of BurgerFi. "BurgerFi wants to own National Cheeseburger Day as our brand holiday. Our mission is the "BurgerFi-cation" of the world, so we hope people will come in and find out what a better burger experience truly is."