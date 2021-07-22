BurgerFi Offers Selection of Sauces to Elevate Menu

BurgerFi International Inc. BurgerFi's commitment to providing the best burger experience is saucier than ever. The only thing that could make their made-to-order, Fresh-Cut Sides and all-natural Cage-Free Fi'ed Chicken Tenders better is the unparalleled array of premium, chef-crafted, sauces to go with them.

BurgerFi offers more than ten different sauce selections that include the general favorites like Ranch, Spicy Mayo, Chili, Cheese Sauce, Honey Mustard BBQ and Memphis Sweet BBQ. The more innovative sauces include premium Truffle Aioli, Bacon Jalapeño Ranch made with fresh jalapeños and real home style bacon, Garlic Aioli, which is infused with roasted garlic, and their famed Fi Sauce, which has been their secret sauce for years. Additionally, the Ghost Pepper Honey has become a fan favorite after launching with the Spicy Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich this past year.

"We are always looking for ways to elevate the better-burger dining experience for our guests with high-quality, unique and most importantly… delicious options. Each of our menu items, starting from our world-class and award-winning burgers all the way down to our dipping sauces are chef-crafted and freshly made by our talented chef, Paul Griffin. It's not enough that we offer Fresh-Cut Fries and Beer-Battered Onion Rings vs. frozen ones that some of our competitors offer. But when you pair our sides with things like Truffle or Garlic Aioli and our tenders with Ghost Pepper Honey, they're truly outstanding" says Julio Ramirez, CEO of BurgerFi.

While BurgerFi's sauces go with any and all menu items, they make the perfect pair when used with Fresh-Cut Fries, house-made Beer Battered Onion Rings or Cage-Free Fi'ed Chicken Tenders. The fries at BurgerFi are made with two items only, potatoes and salt and each of their onion rings are hand dipped in beer batter made in-house at each location.

"All our sides are freshly cut every day and are made-to-order with any one of our premium sauces. Creating perfect pairings is part of our mission to craft the ultimate better-burger experience," says Paul Griffin, Chief Culinary Officer of BurgerFi. "We always consider ourselves to be innovators and trailblazers at BurgerFi and our sauces definitely showcase that."

BurgerFi's one-of-a-kind sauces are available in all restaurants, online and through the BurgerFi app, as well as through third party delivery, at participating locations.