BurgerFi Opens Franchise Store in Orlando

BurgerFi International Inc., owner of one of the nation's leading fast-casual "better burger" dining concepts through the BurgerFi brand, and the high-quality, casual dining pizza brand under the name Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings ("Anthony's"), announced today the opening of its newest franchise restaurant in Orlando, Florida. The restaurant, owned by franchisee CJ Kaawach, is located in Orlando's O-Town West, at 7730 Palm Parkway Ste 110, Orlando FL 32836. The City Center at O-Town West is one Orlando's most desirable destinations featuring restaurant, retail, and entertainment spaces.

"We're excited to kick off the new year with the opening of an exciting new restaurant location, O-Town West," says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi International Inc. "Our franchisees, like CJ Kaawach, bring strong business leadership into the organization and because of them BurgerFi is able to continue to expand to meet the evolving needs of consumers. Together, we look forward to welcoming the community in to enjoy better burgers and fresh food offerings."

BurgerFi's Orlando O-Town West location will operate from 11am-9pm Sunday through Thursday and from 11am-10pm on Friday and Saturday. The franchisee-owned restaurant will offer guests fresh, a variety of chef-crafted, high-quality food including Fresh-Cut Fries, Frozen Custard Shakes, Fi'ed Chicken, and 100% All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives.

"O-Town West is the perfect BurgerFi location. It's buzzing with excitement, poised for growth and attracts customers who are looking for high quality food in a welcoming environment," says CJ Kaawach, owner and operator of the franchise location. "In addition to the consumer demand for BurgerFi's concept, the ease of the process of working with the corporate team and the support they provided every step of the way – it made this a very attractive opportunity."