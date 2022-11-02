BurgerFi Opens in Jacksonville International Airport

BurgerFi, one of the nation’s leading fast-casual “better burger” dining concepts, debuted its newest location at the Jacksonville International Airport on Tuesday, November 1, with a ribbon cutting ceremony. BurgerFi at JAX Airport is operated by global restaurateur HMSHost with ABCDE partner Lee Wesley Group, Inc.

Located in Concourse A, the location promises to deliver BurgerFi’s uncompromising standard for flavor and quality, where travelers can enjoy “next-level” burgers made with fresh ingredients from the top suppliers across the country. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, BurgerFi’s location at JAX Airport is the latest to open in the restaurant chain’s home state.

“As passenger traffic rebounds to pre-COVID levels, we knew we needed more dining options in the terminal,” JAA CEO Mark Van Loh says. “BurgerFi offers our travelers a gourmet burger experience in a convenient, fast-casual setting.”

“At HMSHost, we’re proud to partner with airports to deliver fresh, innovative and in-demand restaurant concepts,” says Stephen Douglas, Vice President of Business Development, HMSHost. “It’s a pleasure to bring a popular and trending concept like BurgerFi to Jacksonville International’s already impressive restaurant offering.”

“BurgerFi is thrilled to extend our presence to the Jacksonville International Airport and give travelers the opportunity to enjoy quality burgers, fries, and shakes while on the go,” says Patrick Renna, President at BurgerFi.