BurgerFi Opens New Store in Newark Liberty International Airport

BurgerFi International Inc., owner of one of the nation's leading fast-casual "better burger" dining concepts through the BurgerFi brand, and the high-quality, casual dining pizza brand under the name Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings ("Anthony's"), announced today the opening of its newest restaurant in Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR).

"With travelers looking for a quick bite to eat before taking off to their destination, BurgerFi provides the ideal grab-and-go options," says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi International Inc. "BurgerFi's flexible footprint model makes airport locations ideal for introducing the brand to a wider audience – particularly one that values convenience without sacrificing quality."

BurgerFi's first new restaurant opening of 2023 will operate seven days a week from 6am-10pm. It will serve 100% All-Natural Beef and crispy fries, which can be paired with a wide variety of house made sauces. Other favorites include the chef crafted VegeFi Burger (a spin on a veggie burger), The CEO, a premium burger made with American Wagyu Beef, Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich and Tenders, and Frozen Custard Shakes.

Newark Liberty International Airport is known as the first major airport in the United States, with nearly 1,200 flights a day and 50 flights per hour. Newark along with sister airports LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International Airport, comprise the largest airport system in the United States, and the second largest in the world based on passenger traffic, and largest in terms of total flight operations.

"Our partnership with BurgerFi brings a unique opportunity to deliver high quality 100% American Angus Beef Burgers with no steroids, antibiotics, or additives. Master ConcessionAir is proud to partner with this well-recognized iconic brand, and not only meet, but exceed travelers' expectations at Newark Liberty International Airport," says Peter Amaro, Chief Executive Officer of Master ConcessionAir.

BurgerFi is strengthening its presence in airports across the country. It is currently operating in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Buffalo Niagara International Airport, Jacksonville International Airport and Raleigh-Durham International Airport. Additional projected airport openings in 2023 include a second location in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

"Exposure in airports substantially increases brand awareness with the thousands of travelers passing by the footprint daily," says Steve Lieber, Vice President of Franchise and Business Development at BurgerFi International Inc. "BurgerFi gives travelers a better burger option and alleviates the stress of finding the right meal before a flight."