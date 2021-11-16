BurgerFi Opens Three Corporate Stores in Miami

BurgerFi announced its largest expansion of new restaurants in Miami Dade county to-date. The three new restaurants—which will be the first corporate-owned restaurants in the market—will open in prime locations across Miami including River Landing, South Beach and Miami Lakes by 2022. BurgerFi will hire approximately 75 new team members, offering professional development opportunities in a range of positions.

Featuring smaller, more intimate dining spaces, the new restaurants will elevate the fast-casual dining experience for locals and visitors alike. Moving away from the standard 2,400 square-foot units to the new 2,000 square-foot and under prototypes will help increase distribution points for digital and off-premise business while ensuring sustainable value for the stores.

“Continuous demand and positive feedback for more BurgerFi restaurants in South Florida made this expansion a natural next step,” says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi. “We are now making our aggressive growth plans a reality in bringing even better burger experiences to the places where people live, work and play.”

The upcoming openings will come during a period of rapid growth for the award-winning burger chain, as the brand continues to implement its cluster-market strategy primarily focused on increasing penetration and brand awareness for corporate-owned stores in core Southeast markets and up the eastern seaboard. The new stores join six thriving locations in South Florida.

BurgerFi at Meridian: Located in the heart of South Beach and perfect as a post-beach day meal spot, the new 2,002 square-foot establishment will open in February 2022. 1674 Meridian Ave Suite 102 Miami Beach, FL 33139.

BurgerFi at River Landing: Featuring potential dockside service ideal for lunch or dinner breaks during a boat outing, the 1,204 square-foot restaurant will open in May 2022 in The Shoppes of River Landing near the health district and with convenient access to premium shopping and attractions. 1400 NW N River Drive Miami, FL 33125.

BurgerFi at Miami Lakes: Benefitting residents and families looking to diversify mealtime routines, the new 1,750 square-foot location will open in June 2022 to offer fresh-cut fries, flavorful burgers and cold beer in true BurgerFi fashion. 7431 Miami Lakes Dr Miami Lakes, FL 33014.