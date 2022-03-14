BurgerFi Receives High Ranking in Fast-Casual Category

BurgerFi International Inc., one of the nation’s fastest-growing better burger concepts, has earned placement in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards list for the second consecutive year. As a result of its commitment to quality products and all-natural ingredients, readers voted BurgerFi second in the “Best Fast Casual Restaurant” category, becoming the highest-ranked burger-related chain out of the nominees. This recognition further solidifies BurgerFi’s position as an industry-leading innovator within the constantly evolving fast-casual dining space.

Selected as a nominee by an expert panel comprised of USA TODAY and 10Best.com editors, expert contributors and sources, and then voted on by the public over a four-week period, BurgerFi was one of only two burger chains out of the 10 nominees in the “Fast Casual Restaurant” category.

The brand's chef-driven menu boasts premium quality ingredients, such as the recently introduced American Wagyu Beef and brisket blend featured in two fan-favorite menu items, The CEO Burger and SWAG Burger.

“It’s extremely gratifying for BurgerFi to be recognized among industry peers and USA Today’s 10Best readers. This honor is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our promise to deliver fresh, premium burgers in an eco-friendly environment,” says Ian Baines, CEO of BurgerFi. “We also recognize the value and importance of each of our partners, owners and team members who make these achievements possible through their commitment to providing a superior dining experience for guests.”

On the heels of opening 16 new restaurants in 2021 – a record number for the brand - BurgerFi’s latest award win points to a growing number of dedicated Fi-natics and increased demand for more restaurants. The South Florida-born company, established in 2011, continues to implement its aggressive growth strategy along the Eastern seaboard with more than slated to open throughout the year. In line with ongoing expansion plans, BurgerFi acquired Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza in November 2021, adding 61 restaurants to its family of brands.