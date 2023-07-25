BurgerFi Releases $9.99 Combo for Limited Time

BurgerFi International Inc., owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, is cracking the code on summer savings with its Burger, Fries, and Drink (B*F*D) deal. Participating BurgerFi South Florida locations will serve up the B*F*D (Burger, Fries, and Drink) starting at $9.99 for a limited time.

"At BurgerFi, we know that our sensational indulgence may not fit guests' everyday lifestyle, so we want to provide choices such as portion size and vegetarian burgers to provide additional reasons for more guests to visit our restaurants," says Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer for BurgerFi. "We want to ensure that it's a win for guests, a win for our teams to execute, and a win for our stakeholders."

The B*F*D menu offers three meals starting at $9.99, including the single BurgerFi Burger, a mouthwatering burger made with 100% all-natural Angus beef, free of steroids, hormones, and antibiotics, topped with fresh lettuce, tomato, and Fi Sauce. Fans can also enjoy the single BurgerFi Cheeseburger, topped with melted American cheese for $10.99, or the one-and-only VegeFi Burger, a quinoa and veggie blend burger with white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and Fi Sauce on a vegan multigrain bun for $11.99. Each B*F*D includes a personal sized Fresh-Cut Fries and a 22oz Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage, where available.

"Our made-to-order, fresh never frozen, premium burgers are the foundation of the BurgerFi brand and Burgers, Fries, and a Drink are at our core," says Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer for BurgerFi. "We love going above and beyond for our Fi-natics to make sure they have the best experience at our restaurants."

The limited-time value of the B*F*D will only be valid at participating locations while supplies last.