BurgerFi, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc., is heating things up this summer with its all-new Buffalo Chicken Sandwich. The Buffalo Chicken Sandwich features BurgerFi’s hand-breaded, antibiotic-free chicken breast tossed in Frank’s RedHot and topped with fresh coleslaw and pickles. Starting Tuesday, June 25, 2024, get ready for a delicious summer with BurgerFi’s antibiotic-free chicken lineup now featuring some extra heat.

“We’ve seen a tremendous response from our guests for our new chicken offerings, and by extending the flavors of our Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Chicken Wings to a sandwich, we’re giving them a bold, new way to enjoy their favorites,” said Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer for BurgerFi International. “We look forward to inviting guests into our restaurants and delivering an exceptional dining experience that keeps them coming back for more.”

BurgerFi’s not just stopping there, it’s also chilling things out with the launch of the first-ever Build Your Own Coca-Cola Freestyle Float. The Freestyle Float is filled with Vanilla Frozen Custard and topped with the guest’s choice of over 165 different Coca-Cola flavors to create a creamy treat mixed just to their liking!

“We’re proud to be the first restaurant to team up with Coca-Cola to launch Freestyle Floats where guests can select and create their flavor combination,” said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer for BurgerFi International. “The interactive experience at the Freestyle Machine allows for fun personalization of flavor combinations that everyone will love.”

Fi-natics can enjoy these offerings for a limited time only at participating BurgerFi locations, available while supplies last.

Sign up for BurgerFi’s V-Fi-P loyalty club to claim early access to even hotter surprise. Download our app at https://order.burgerfi.com/user/create-account. To learn more about BurgerFi, visit www.BurgerFi.com or download the BurgerFi app for Free Fresh-Cut Fries on your first order.