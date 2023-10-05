BurgerFi Rolls Out Pumpkin Pie Shake

BurgerFi is encouraging people to swap their “PSLs” for a real pumpkin shake this October! Starting today, guests can enjoy the decadent Pumpkin Pie Shake at all BurgerFi locations.

“Our approach to the seasonal pumpkin trend reflects our own BurgerFi style – combining high-quality ingredients to create flavors people love and crave,” says Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi. “Our seasonal shakes prove to be a much-anticipated menu item, and our premium custard makes for a sensationally indulgent treat.”

The Pumpkin Pie Shake is made with BurgerFi’s Vanilla Frozen Custard mixed with real Pumpkin and topped with Whipped Cream and Cinnamon Sugar. The limited-time shake can be ordered in restaurants, via the BurgerFi App or online at BurgerFi.com, and is available for pick-up or delivery. The shake will be available at participating BurgerFi locations until November 27 while supplies last.

“We are committed to providing our guests with the best ingredients, and our Pumpkin Pie Shake is made with all-natural, real pumpkin puree which creates the best tasting shake,” says Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer at BurgerFi. “Pumpkin Pie is no longer just for Thanksgiving, but a seasonal treat that Fi-natics anticipate all year.”