BurgerFi Rolls Out Ultimate Bacon Bash Meal

BurgerFi, one of the nation's fastest-growing, premium fast-casual concepts, will launch today its first-ever Ultimate Bacon Bash meal including three crave-worthy and better-with-bacon premium options from its award-winning, chef-inspired menu. Additionally, BurgerFi will offer for a limited time a newly crafted Maple Bacon Shake and free delivery via the BurgerFi app at participating locations.

"BurgerFi loves to put a new spin on a classic, fan favorite," says Paul Griffin, Chief Culinary Officer of BurgerFi. "There's never too much bacon, and this sweet and savory combination continues to win for foodies and BurgerFi on redefining what consumers love and crave the most."

Ahead of National Bacon Day, the Ultimate Bacon Bash meal features a new, limited-time Maple Bacon Shake that is sure to become a Fi Fan favorite, along with its staple Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger and specialty bacon cheese fries.

Limited-Time Maple Bacon Shake : This creamy vanilla custard shake is mixed with bacon crumbles and topped with whipped cream and maple syrup for the perfect balance of sweet and savory.

: This creamy vanilla custard shake is mixed with bacon crumbles and topped with whipped cream and maple syrup for the perfect balance of sweet and savory. Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger : Double-up on 100% all-natural Beef patties, American cheese and loads of premium, thick-cut bacon in this sizable and juicy sandwich made with BurgerFi's classic A-Grade Angus beef.

: Double-up on 100% all-natural Beef patties, American cheese and loads of premium, thick-cut bacon in this sizable and juicy sandwich made with BurgerFi's classic A-Grade Angus beef. Bacon Cheese Fries: Gooey, American cheese sauce and hot, crispy bacon sprinkled over fresh, fresh-cut fries come together as the perfect side dish.

The Ultimate Bacon Bash promotion will be available from November 8 through January 2 at all locations and can be ordered in-restaurants or through the BurgerFi App or Burgerfi.com for pick-up or delivery.

If choosing to bring home the bacon, the BurgerFi app will be offering free delivery at participating locations from November 8 through November 21. Use the app for easy ordering and lowest prices guaranteed.