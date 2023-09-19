BurgerFi Starts 'Kids Eat Free' Program

Starting on September 25, BurgerFi, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc., is serving up little Fi-natics with its Kids Eat Free program. Every Monday, children ages 12 and under can enjoy a free kids meal with the purchase of an adult meal at participating BurgerFi locations, exclusively for dine-in guests.

"As children return to school, meal planning can become a bit of a juggling act for parents and caregivers. With this promotion, we aim to simplify dining choices and offer our guests a taste of the extraordinary experience we provide at our restaurants," says Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi. "Our Kids Eat Free program presents a delicious, convenient option the whole family can enjoy during this busy time of year and beyond."

The Free Kids Meal is valid with any in-restaurant adult meal purchase. Adults can indulge in a wide range of premium BurgerFi offerings, including any premium BurgerFi burger, Chicken, VegeFi, and Beyond Burger® options, complemented by regular-size Fresh-Cut Fries and a Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage.

For little ones, BurgerFi presents a menu featuring the Single Burger or Cheeseburger, Hot Dog, Grilled Cheese, or Fried Chicken Tenders. Each meal includes a choice of a Natural Snack or Junior Fry as a side, accompanied by a Natural Juice or Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage, and a custom BurgerFi activity sheet and crayons.