September 18 marks the ultimate better burger lover’s celebration as BurgerFi, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc., gears up for its most beloved holiday – National Cheeseburger Day! To celebrate its iconic cheeseburger, guests who purchase a Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage can enjoy a premium BurgerFi Cheeseburger for only $4.

“Our signature premium angus cheeseburger is what the BurgerFi brand was founded on. National Cheeseburger Day is a fun way to showcase our commitment to delivering a better burger experience which starts with our anti-biotic free, chef-crafted burgers featuring our unique Fi sauce,” said Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi. “We’re eager for guests to join us and discover why our premium cheeseburger stands out from other fast casual restaurants.”

Cheeseburger lovers can indulge in BurgerFi’s signature BurgerFi Cheeseburger, which features two juicy, antibiotic-free Angus Beef patties, topped with two slices of melted American cheese, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, and BurgerFi’s signature Fi Sauce—all for just $4 with the purchase of a Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage. This one-day-only offer is available for dine-in only. Guests are limited to one BurgerFi Cheeseburger per Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage, which is available at all locations while supplies last.

“We welcome new guests on National Cheeseburger Day – and every day – to celebrate- America’s favorite sandwich – the Cheeseburger,” said Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer of BurgerFi. “We want to become the MVP of burgers, and we look forward to guests savoring every bite of this exceptional offer.”