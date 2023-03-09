BurgerFi Uses Flybuy Pickup to Power Takeout and Delivery

BurgerFi International Inc., owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, has joined with location technology company, Radius Networks, to roll out Flybuy Pickup for curbside, in-store, and delivery driver pickup optimization and Flybuy Notify to present proximity-triggered notifications to app users when they are nearby or at a point of interest inside the restaurant.

The restaurant brands are using location intelligence to track the arrival of both customers and third-party delivery drivers to ensure they are preparing takeout orders based on exact arrival times. Flybuy Pickup provides the restaurant with accurate ETAs and visibility into the customer and third-party delivery driver's journey. With audio and visual alerts on the Flybuy Dashboard, staff are notified with incoming pickup customers in the exact order they will be arriving (FAFOTM - First Arrived, First Out), so the staff have enough time to cook, package, and hand it off.

“We went through a rigorous process when selecting our technology partners, and we were very impressed by the innovation, collaboration, and flexibility of the Flybuy Platform,” says Ophir Sternburg, Executive Chairman at BurgerFi. “At BurgerFi, we continue to leverage innovative technologies like Flybuy in order to provide the best restaurant experience.”

In addition to arrival events, the Flybuy Dashboard prominently displays customizable “tags” when the order includes easily forgotten items or ones requiring special attention or prep time. These items include drinks, kid meals, and their famous Frozen Custard Desserts

“Operational efficiency is key when balancing both dine-in and off-premise customers,” says Karl Goodhew, Chief Technology Officer at BurgerFi. “Flybuy has given us the ability to multitask and create a smooth experience for both customers and staff.”

BurgerFi has many locations in close proximity to each other and often has customers who have ordered from one location but go pick up at another location. Flybuy Pickup has recently launched “Wrong Location Detection” that will alert the guest to this mistake, saving customers time and frustration, and saving the restaurant money by eliminating remakes and food waste.

In addition to leveraging the Flybuy Platform for pickup optimization, BurgerFi is excited to introduce Flybuy Notify, a marketing tool that drives both foot traffic to the restaurant, and loyalty redemption at the store. Flybuy Notify sends notifications to customers based on their physical location, whether that be nearby or within the restaurant.

“We are excited to witness the rapid growth and ongoing success of these two brands,” adds Marc Wallace, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder at Flybuy. “As BurgerFi experiments with new ideas, such as dedicated pickup windows and driving loyalty usage, we are committed to ride right along with them, providing our experience and expertise to create a seamless and frictionless experience. We look forward to growing together and pushing each other to innovate.”