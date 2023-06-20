BurgerFi Wants to Give Engaged Couples a Year of Free Onion Rings

BurgerFi International Inc., owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, is ready to put a ring on it for newly engaged couples on National Onion Ring Day. On Thursday, June 22, BurgerFi is “marrying” the opportunity to bring lovers of the irresistibly crunchy and delicious snack a chance to score a free year's supply of Onion Rings.

“BurgerFi is known for our sensationally indulgent and delicious Onion Rings,” says Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer of BurgerFi International Inc. “Every day is a good day for Onion Rings at BurgerFi, so we wanted to celebrate and embrace love. We are excited to give our guests delightfully surprising offers and celebrate newly engaged guests with this food holiday.”

A couple that gets engaged and puts “a ring on it” on National Onion Ring Day, will have the chance to win a free year's supply of Onion Rings. Onion Rings will be granted in the form of a gift card valued at (1) order of regular Onion Rings per day for 365 days to (1) eligible winner. To be eligible for the giveaway, the couple must post on Instagram or Facebook of the engagement and tag @BurgerFi AND use the #LoveOnionRings in the same post for a chance to win. The winner will be announced on June 23, 2023.

BurgerFi offers crispy, mouthwatering beer-battered Jumbo Onion Rings all year round. Established in 2011, BurgerFi is a chef-driven concept with responsibly sourced ingredients including 100% All-Natural Angus Beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals, or additives.