BurgerFi Wins 'The Very Best Burger Award' at South Beach Wine & Food Festival

BurgerFi International, Inc., owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, won the coveted Schweid & Sons The Very Best Burger Award at the iconic Burger Bash competition hosted by celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. The winning burger is BurgerFi's newest menu offering, the BBQ Rodeo Burger.

"BurgerFi's commitment to using high-quality ingredients allows us to elevate simple ideas to the next level," says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman at BurgerFi. "By combining superior products, we're able to create interesting combinations like the BBQ Rodeo Burger which the Burger Bash celebrity judges loved. This win underscores our dedication to delivering food that is delicious and pushes the boundaries of flavors."

Host, Emeril Lagasse, and the panel of judges featuring world-class chefs Robert Irvine and Ming Tsai, Nicole Gates and media personalities Dave Portnoy, Phil Rosenthal and Jawan Strader, praised the BBQ Rodeo Burger's mouth-watering flavors.

"It's a great burger, juicy and reflective of who the brand is," says Robert Irvine during the award presentation.

The signature savory, sweet and spicy flavor profile comes from the perfect combination of All-Natural Angus Beef grilled with Charred Jalapeños and topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, homemade Crispy Haystack Onions, and tangy Memphis Sweet BBQ.

"The South Beach Wine & Food Festival is one of the most prestigious events in the country," says Cindy Syracuse, Chief Marketing Officer at BurgerFi. "As an FIU Hospitality graduate, it's especially meaningful to participate in a cause that raises money for our future hospitality leaders."