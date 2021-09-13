BurgerFi's Angus Beef Gets A-Grade from Consumer Reports

BurgerFi continues to set themselves apart from the conventional burger chains with their A-Grade Angus Beef.

Every year the Chain Reaction Report is produced by Consumer Reports alongside Natural Resources Defense Council, the Antibiotic Resistance Action Center at the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University, Food Animal Concerns Trust, U.S. Public Interest Research Group Education Fund, and Center for Food Safety. The report gathers research and scores the most popular fast food and fast casual concepts on the quality of their antibiotic policies and practices. For the third report in a row, Consumer Reports recognizes BurgerFi for their commitment to serving Angus Beef that is never given antibiotics! In addition, BurgerFi’s Angus Beef is not given steroids, hormones, chemicals, or additives, and is humanely raised, vegetarian grass-fed, and never frozen. BurgerFi continues to surpass other burger chains who the Report ranked in the “C” and “F” categories.

“Grades are top of mind as we enter the back-to-school period, so we thought it was timely to showcase our A-Grade Angus Beef that is a key point of differentiation for us. It requires an investment to offer premium, never frozen Angus Beef that is free of antibiotics, hormones, steroids, but it’s important to satisfy an increasing number of guests concerned about the quality, transparency, and integrity of their food. It’s another example of how we’re working hard to deliver the best burger experience,” says Julio Ramirez, CEO of BurgerFi.

As part of the A+ Meal, guests can enjoy any of their A-Grade Angus Beef Burgers (BurgerFi Cheeseburger, Ultimate Bacon Cheeseburger, Conflicted Burger, Breakfast-All-Day Burger) plus Fresh-Cut Fries and any Coca-Cola Freestyle Beverage to round out their meal.

“From day one, BurgerFi’s commitment to providing the ultimate better-burger experience has always started and ended with fresh, quality ingredients, premium options and delicious possibilities,” says Paul Griffin, Chief Culinary Officer of BurgerFi. “Our certified, all-American Angus Beef is sourced from the best ranches in the U.S. We will always go the extra mile for our guests and to guarantee the company’s ‘Never-Ever’ protocols – no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones or additives and never frozen. This promotion celebrates just that.”