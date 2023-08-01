BurgerFi's BBQ Rodeo Burger Named Top Fast-Food Burger by USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards

BurgerFi, owned by BurgerFi International, Inc., announces that its BBQ Rodeo Burger has been awarded the title of #1 Best Fast Food Burger in USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.

BurgerFi is extending the BBQ Rodeo Burger for a limited time due to its win as #1 Best Fast Food Burger. So, guests who have yet to indulge in the delight should hurry in before it is gone!

"Being named #1 Best Fast Food Burger is a triple win – a win for our guests, a win for our teams, and a win for our stakeholders,” says Carl Bachmann, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi. “Our guests are our top priority, and their overwhelming love for our BBQ Rodeo Burger speaks volumes. This recognition truly reflects our sensationally indulgent flavors and creative new combinations of our chef-crafted, high-quality ingredients."

Further solidifying its culinary triumph, BurgerFi’s BBQ Rodeo Burger was also crowned The Very Best Burger at the esteemed South Beach Wine and Food Festival during the iconic Burger Bash.

The BBQ Rodeo Burger showcases the brand's signature All-Natural Angus Beef seared with Charred Jalapeños and topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, homemade Crispy Haystack Onions and tangy Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce. The limited-time burger can be savored at participating BurgerFi restaurants, ordered via the BurgerFi App or online at BurgerFi.com for pick-up or delivery.