BurgerFi's Food Truck Adds Late-Night Delivery through Gopuff

BurgerFi, one of the nation's fastest growing, premium fast-casual concepts, and Gopuff – the go-to platform for immediate delivery of customers' everyday needs – have launched a new offering to bring BurgerFi's all-natural burgers and sides through its "Fi on the Fly" food truck and Gopuff Kitchen, Gopuff's freshly-prepared food delivery service. This strategic partnership – the first of its kind in which Gopuff Kitchen partners with a restaurant – will bring the convenience of Gopuff's late-night delivery to BurgerFi fans and Gopuff customers in the Tallahassee area between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 3:00 a.m.

Additionally, from now until June 18, new Gopuff customers can receive $10 off their first two orders with the code "GOBFI" and existing Gopuff customers can use the code "GOBFI5" for $5 off their next order on the Gopuff app or website.

"BurgerFi is uniquely positioned to mobilize the 'Fi on the Fly' food truck as a way to appeal to our customers in the most convenient fashion possible," says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi. "Delivery is such an important way for our fans to order BurgerFi, and joining forces with Gopuff is a great opportunity to bring a better burger experience to the Tallahassee community."

In partnership with BurgerFi, Gopuff will offer high-quality menu favorites with the ease, convenience, and immediacy that today's foodies are seeking. The food truck will offer BurgerFi menu items, including:

A-Grade Burgers : From its certified Angus Beef Burgers, chef-crafted VegeFi Burger, and specialty items like The CEO and SWAG made with a premium American Wagyu Beef blend, there's a burger option ideal for every individual who wants to reward themselves with a better burger.

: From its certified Angus Beef Burgers, chef-crafted VegeFi Burger, and specialty items like The CEO and SWAG made with a premium American Wagyu Beef blend, there's a burger option ideal for every individual who wants to reward themselves with a better burger. Cage-Free Chicken : In addition to its award-winning burgers, BurgerFi's antibiotic and Cage-Free Chicken offerings like the Spicy Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich and Fi'ed Chicken Tenders are among the most popular menu items. In addition, Cage-Free Fi'ed Chicken Tenders and an array of chef-crafted dipping sauces are available.

: In addition to its award-winning burgers, BurgerFi's antibiotic and Cage-Free Chicken offerings like the Spicy Fi'ed Chicken Sandwich and Fi'ed Chicken Tenders are among the most popular menu items. In addition, Cage-Free Fi'ed Chicken Tenders and an array of chef-crafted dipping sauces are available. Freshly-Prepared Fries: BurgerFi's perfectly seasoned fries will be delivered with speed as part of Gopuff's instant delivery. Premium toppings, such as BurgerFi's signature Urban Style drenched in garlic aioli and topped with a parmesan herb blend and Truffle Style coated in truffle oil and parmesan cheese, will be available as well.

"BurgerFi is all about innovation and redefining the way the world eats burgers. By partnering with Gopuff, we are ushering in a new, unrivaled era of convenience and superior service," says Ian Baines, Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi. "We are excited to bring this unique late-night delivery option to life and will continue to raise the bar across every aspect of the BurgerFi experience."

On the heels of opening 16 new restaurants in 2021 – a record number for the brand – BurgerFi's latest strategic alliance with Gopuff points to an increased demand for expansion. The South Florida-born company, established in 2011, continues to implement its aggressive growth strategy along the Eastern seaboard with more than 15 locations slated to open in 2022. In line with ongoing expansion plans, BurgerFi acquired Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings in November 2021, adding 61 restaurants to its family of brands.