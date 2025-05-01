This month, Burgerville released eight menu items including re-released fan favorites like Rosemary Shoestring Fries, the Tostada Cheeseburger, and four Fresh Strawberry treats. Looking ahead, May brings the launch of Burgerville’s beloved seasonal Fried Asparagus, the Bacon & Asparagus Breakfast Burrito or Bowl and their newest LTO, The Backyard Burger!  

APRIL RELEASES 

Tostada Cheeseburger 

Local Country Natural Beef Patty, Face Rock Creamery “In Your Face” Spicy Cheddar, Spicy Chipotle Cilantro Mayo, Don Pancho Crispy Corn Tortilla, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion 

Sizes: ¼ LB, ½ LB 

Price: $9.49, $13.69 

Available from April 8th – May 26th  

Rosemary Shoestring Fries 

Shoestring Fries, Local Rosemary Garlic Infused Oil, Jacobsen Salt Co. Rosemary Salt 

Sizes: Regular, Large 

Price: $4.59, $5.79 

Partner Callouts:  Jacobsen Salt Co.  

Available from April 8th – Early May 

Fresh Strawberry Shake 

Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream, Fresh Strawberries 

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz 

Price: $5.49, $6.29, $6.79 

Available from April 20th – Early June 

Fresh Strawberry Shortcake 

House-Baked Shortcake, Fresh Strawberries, Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream. 

Sizes: One 

Price: $4.19 

Available from April 20th – Early June 

Fresh Strawberry Sundae 

Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream, Fresh Strawberries Whipped Cream or Coconut Whipped Cream, Sprinkles. 

Sizes: One 

Price: $4.19 

Available from April 20th – Early June 

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade 

House lemonade, Fresh Strawberries 

Sizes: 22oz, 32oz 

Price: $3.79, $4.69 

Available from April 20th – Early June 

Sausage Migas Breakfast Burrito or Bowl 

Wilcox Farms Eggs Scrambled with Sausage, Cilantro Lime Hatch Salsa, Crispy Tortilla Strips, and Red Onions. Face Rock Creamery “In Your Face” 3 Pepper Cheddar, Chive Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla or Served in a Bowl. 

Price: $7.29, no meat- $6.29 

Available from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. April 8th – Early May 


Strawberry Cloud Cream  

Fresh strawberries blended in Burgerville’s signature Cloud Cream cold foam, used as a topper for the new BV Bevies line. There is also a Strawberry Cloud Cream Cold Foam for Burgerville’s new Stumptown Cold Brew.  

Price: Depends on BV Bevies or Cold Brew order, starting at $4.49 and up. 

Available now while supplies last 

MAY RELEASES 

Backyard Cheeseburger 

Local Country Natural Beef Patty, BV Secret Spread, American Cheese, Pickles, Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce. 

Sizes: ¼ lb and ½ lb 

Prices: $9.49, $13.69  

Available mid-May while supplies last 

Bacon & Asparagus Breakfast Burrito or Bowl 

Wilcox Farm Eggs Scrambled with Yakima Valley Shaved Asparagus, Bacon, and Red Onion. Face Rock 2-Year Aged White Cheddar, Chive Sour Cream. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla or Served in a Bowl. 

Price: $7.29, no meat- $6.29 

Available from 7 a.m.-11a.m. beginning Mid-May-TBC 

Fried Asparagus 

Fried Yakima Valley asparagus that’s hand battered with gluten-free, plant-based ingredients. 

Price: $5.29 

Available beginning early May while supplies last 

