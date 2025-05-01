This month, Burgerville released eight menu items including re-released fan favorites like Rosemary Shoestring Fries, the Tostada Cheeseburger, and four Fresh Strawberry treats. Looking ahead, May brings the launch of Burgerville’s beloved seasonal Fried Asparagus, the Bacon & Asparagus Breakfast Burrito or Bowl and their newest LTO, The Backyard Burger!
APRIL RELEASES
Tostada Cheeseburger
Local Country Natural Beef Patty, Face Rock Creamery “In Your Face” Spicy Cheddar, Spicy Chipotle Cilantro Mayo, Don Pancho Crispy Corn Tortilla, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion
Sizes: ¼ LB, ½ LB
Price: $9.49, $13.69
Available from April 8th – May 26th
Rosemary Shoestring Fries
Shoestring Fries, Local Rosemary Garlic Infused Oil, Jacobsen Salt Co. Rosemary Salt
Sizes: Regular, Large
Price: $4.59, $5.79
Partner Callouts: Jacobsen Salt Co.
Available from April 8th – Early May
Fresh Strawberry Shake
Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream, Fresh Strawberries
Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz
Price: $5.49, $6.29, $6.79
Available from April 20th – Early June
Fresh Strawberry Shortcake
House-Baked Shortcake, Fresh Strawberries, Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream.
Sizes: One
Price: $4.19
Available from April 20th – Early June
Fresh Strawberry Sundae
Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream, Fresh Strawberries Whipped Cream or Coconut Whipped Cream, Sprinkles.
Sizes: One
Price: $4.19
Available from April 20th – Early June
Fresh Strawberry Lemonade
House lemonade, Fresh Strawberries
Sizes: 22oz, 32oz
Price: $3.79, $4.69
Available from April 20th – Early June
Sausage Migas Breakfast Burrito or Bowl
Wilcox Farms Eggs Scrambled with Sausage, Cilantro Lime Hatch Salsa, Crispy Tortilla Strips, and Red Onions. Face Rock Creamery “In Your Face” 3 Pepper Cheddar, Chive Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla or Served in a Bowl.
Price: $7.29, no meat- $6.29
Available from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. April 8th – Early May
Strawberry Cloud Cream
Fresh strawberries blended in Burgerville’s signature Cloud Cream cold foam, used as a topper for the new BV Bevies line. There is also a Strawberry Cloud Cream Cold Foam for Burgerville’s new Stumptown Cold Brew.
Price: Depends on BV Bevies or Cold Brew order, starting at $4.49 and up.
Available now while supplies last
MAY RELEASES
Backyard Cheeseburger
Local Country Natural Beef Patty, BV Secret Spread, American Cheese, Pickles, Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce.
Sizes: ¼ lb and ½ lb
Prices: $9.49, $13.69
Available mid-May while supplies last
Bacon & Asparagus Breakfast Burrito or Bowl
Wilcox Farm Eggs Scrambled with Yakima Valley Shaved Asparagus, Bacon, and Red Onion. Face Rock 2-Year Aged White Cheddar, Chive Sour Cream. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla or Served in a Bowl.
Price: $7.29, no meat- $6.29
Available from 7 a.m.-11a.m. beginning Mid-May-TBC
Fried Asparagus
Fried Yakima Valley asparagus that’s hand battered with gluten-free, plant-based ingredients.
Price: $5.29
Available beginning early May while supplies last