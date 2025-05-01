This month, Burgerville released eight menu items including re-released fan favorites like Rosemary Shoestring Fries, the Tostada Cheeseburger, and four Fresh Strawberry treats. Looking ahead, May brings the launch of Burgerville’s beloved seasonal Fried Asparagus, the Bacon & Asparagus Breakfast Burrito or Bowl and their newest LTO, The Backyard Burger!

APRIL RELEASES

Tostada Cheeseburger

Local Country Natural Beef Patty, Face Rock Creamery “In Your Face” Spicy Cheddar, Spicy Chipotle Cilantro Mayo, Don Pancho Crispy Corn Tortilla, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion

Sizes: ¼ LB, ½ LB

Price: $9.49, $13.69

Available from April 8th – May 26th

Rosemary Shoestring Fries

Shoestring Fries, Local Rosemary Garlic Infused Oil, Jacobsen Salt Co. Rosemary Salt

Sizes: Regular, Large

Price: $4.59, $5.79

Partner Callouts: Jacobsen Salt Co.

Available from April 8th – Early May

Fresh Strawberry Shake

Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream, Fresh Strawberries

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz

Price: $5.49, $6.29, $6.79

Available from April 20th – Early June

Fresh Strawberry Shortcake

House-Baked Shortcake, Fresh Strawberries, Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream.

Sizes: One

Price: $4.19

Available from April 20th – Early June

Fresh Strawberry Sundae

Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream, Fresh Strawberries Whipped Cream or Coconut Whipped Cream, Sprinkles.

Sizes: One

Price: $4.19

Available from April 20th – Early June

Fresh Strawberry Lemonade

House lemonade, Fresh Strawberries

Sizes: 22oz, 32oz

Price: $3.79, $4.69

Available from April 20th – Early June

Sausage Migas Breakfast Burrito or Bowl

Wilcox Farms Eggs Scrambled with Sausage, Cilantro Lime Hatch Salsa, Crispy Tortilla Strips, and Red Onions. Face Rock Creamery “In Your Face” 3 Pepper Cheddar, Chive Sour Cream, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla or Served in a Bowl.

Price: $7.29, no meat- $6.29

Available from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m. April 8th – Early May



Strawberry Cloud Cream

Fresh strawberries blended in Burgerville’s signature Cloud Cream cold foam, used as a topper for the new BV Bevies line. There is also a Strawberry Cloud Cream Cold Foam for Burgerville’s new Stumptown Cold Brew.

Price: Depends on BV Bevies or Cold Brew order, starting at $4.49 and up.

Available now while supplies last

MAY RELEASES

Backyard Cheeseburger

Local Country Natural Beef Patty, BV Secret Spread, American Cheese, Pickles, Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce.

Sizes: ¼ lb and ½ lb

Prices: $9.49, $13.69

Available mid-May while supplies last

Bacon & Asparagus Breakfast Burrito or Bowl

Wilcox Farm Eggs Scrambled with Yakima Valley Shaved Asparagus, Bacon, and Red Onion. Face Rock 2-Year Aged White Cheddar, Chive Sour Cream. Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla or Served in a Bowl.

Price: $7.29, no meat- $6.29

Available from 7 a.m.-11a.m. beginning Mid-May-TBC

Fried Asparagus

Fried Yakima Valley asparagus that’s hand battered with gluten-free, plant-based ingredients.

Price: $5.29

Available beginning early May while supplies last