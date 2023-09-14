    Burgerville Adds Sweet Potato Fries and Cheese Sauce to Oktoberfest Menu

    Industry News | September 14, 2023

    Burgerville will be adding more to its Oktoberfest-themed menu. Their highly anticipated sweet potato fries are back with a new Hopyard Cider Cheese Sauce. 

    Sweet Potato Fries: Crispy, tender, and delicious. Burgerville’s sweet potato fries are back for the fall season!

    Available from September 19 – October 31.

    Price: Regular $3.99, Large $4.99

    Hopyard Cider Cheese Sauce: The perfect addition to any item on the menu - Creamy cheese sauce made with Rogue Creamery Hopyard Cheddar Cheese and Finnriver Farm and Cidery Dry Hopped Cider.

    Available from September 19 – October 31 or while supplies last

    Price: $2.99

