Burgerville Adds Sweet Potato Fries and Cheese Sauce to Oktoberfest Menu

Burgerville will be adding more to its Oktoberfest-themed menu. Their highly anticipated sweet potato fries are back with a new Hopyard Cider Cheese Sauce.

Sweet Potato Fries: Crispy, tender, and delicious. Burgerville’s sweet potato fries are back for the fall season!

Available from September 19 – October 31.

Price: Regular $3.99, Large $4.99

Hopyard Cider Cheese Sauce: The perfect addition to any item on the menu - Creamy cheese sauce made with Rogue Creamery Hopyard Cheddar Cheese and Finnriver Farm and Cidery Dry Hopped Cider.

Available from September 19 – October 31 or while supplies last

Price: $2.99