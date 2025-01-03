This January, Burgerville is re-releasing some fan favorites and new product, Spicy Beef Chili.
Spicy Beef Chili
Spicy Beef Chili, topped with creamy avocado mash, tangy chive sour cream, and a rich blend of shredded Tillamook Cheddar and Jack cheeses. A comforting classic with a Pacific Northwest twist!
Sizes: One
Price: $7.29
Big Sassy Cheeseburger
Local Country Natural Beef patty topped with smooth Face Rock 2-Year Aged White Cheddar, bacon, Mama Lil’s Peppers, fresh lettuce, red onions, and garlic aioli. A simple, satisfying combination of flavors.
Sizes: ¼ Lb, ½ lb
Prices: $9.49, $13.69
Available from December 31- February 7
Truffle Parmesan Waffley Fries
Crispy waffle fries tossed with white truffle oil, Jacobsen Salt Co. White Truffle Salt, Parmesan, and a sprinkle of parsley.
Sizes: Reg. Lg.
Prices: $4.59, $5.79
Available from December 31- February 7
Strawberry Cheesecake Shake
Creamy Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream layered with Paradigm Strawberry Jam, Chuckanut Cheesecake, fluffy whipped cream, and a touch of black and white sprinkles for a sweet, decadent treat.
Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20 oz
Price: $5.89, 6.79, 7.39
Available from December 31- February 7
Strawberry Jam Bliss Shake
Rich Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream topped with Paradigm Strawberry Jam, fluffy coconut whipped cream, and a sprinkle of black and white sprinkles for a perfectly sweet, dairy-free indulgence.
Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20 oz
Price: $5.89, 6.79, 7.39
Available from December 31- February 7
Meyer Lemon Iced Tea
Freshly brewed iced tea lightly sweetened with Meyer Lemon Syrup from Portland Syrups. A simple, refreshing twist on a classic.
Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz
Price: $3.49, 3.99, 4.49
Available from December 31- February 7