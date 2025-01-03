This January, Burgerville is re-releasing some fan favorites and new product, Spicy Beef Chili.

Spicy Beef Chili

Spicy Beef Chili, topped with creamy avocado mash, tangy chive sour cream, and a rich blend of shredded Tillamook Cheddar and Jack cheeses. A comforting classic with a Pacific Northwest twist!

Sizes: One

Price: $7.29

Big Sassy Cheeseburger

Local Country Natural Beef patty topped with smooth Face Rock 2-Year Aged White Cheddar, bacon, Mama Lil’s Peppers, fresh lettuce, red onions, and garlic aioli. A simple, satisfying combination of flavors.

Sizes: ¼ Lb, ½ lb

Prices: $9.49, $13.69

Available from December 31- February 7

Truffle Parmesan Waffley Fries

Crispy waffle fries tossed with white truffle oil, Jacobsen Salt Co. White Truffle Salt, Parmesan, and a sprinkle of parsley.

Sizes: Reg. Lg.

Prices: $4.59, $5.79

Available from December 31- February 7

Strawberry Cheesecake Shake

Creamy Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream layered with Paradigm Strawberry Jam, Chuckanut Cheesecake, fluffy whipped cream, and a touch of black and white sprinkles for a sweet, decadent treat.

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20 oz

Price: $5.89, 6.79, 7.39

Available from December 31- February 7

Strawberry Jam Bliss Shake

Rich Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream topped with Paradigm Strawberry Jam, fluffy coconut whipped cream, and a sprinkle of black and white sprinkles for a perfectly sweet, dairy-free indulgence.

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20 oz

Price: $5.89, 6.79, 7.39

Available from December 31- February 7

Meyer Lemon Iced Tea

Freshly brewed iced tea lightly sweetened with Meyer Lemon Syrup from Portland Syrups. A simple, refreshing twist on a classic.

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz

Price: $3.49, 3.99, 4.49

Available from December 31- February 7