This January, Burgerville is re-releasing some fan favorites and new product, Spicy Beef Chili.

Spicy Beef Chili  

Spicy Beef Chili, topped with creamy avocado mash, tangy chive sour cream, and a rich blend of shredded Tillamook Cheddar and Jack cheeses. A comforting classic with a Pacific Northwest twist! 

Sizes: One  

Price: $7.29  

Big Sassy Cheeseburger    

Local Country Natural Beef patty topped with smooth Face Rock 2-Year Aged White Cheddar, bacon, Mama Lil’s Peppers, fresh lettuce, red onions, and garlic aioli. A simple, satisfying combination of flavors. 

Sizes: ¼ Lb, ½ lb    

Prices: $9.49, $13.69    

Available from December 31- February 7   

Truffle Parmesan Waffley Fries    

Crispy waffle fries tossed with white truffle oil, Jacobsen Salt Co. White Truffle Salt, Parmesan, and a sprinkle of parsley. 

Sizes: Reg. Lg.    

Prices: $4.59, $5.79    

Available from December 31- February 7   

Strawberry Cheesecake Shake    

Creamy Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream layered with Paradigm Strawberry Jam, Chuckanut Cheesecake, fluffy whipped cream, and a touch of black and white sprinkles for a sweet, decadent treat. 

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20 oz    

Price: $5.89, 6.79, 7.39    

Available from December 31- February 7  

Strawberry Jam Bliss Shake     

Rich Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream topped with Paradigm Strawberry Jam, fluffy coconut whipped cream, and a sprinkle of black and white sprinkles for a perfectly sweet, dairy-free indulgence. 

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20 oz    

Price: $5.89, 6.79, 7.39    

Available from December 31- February 7   

Meyer Lemon Iced Tea    

Freshly brewed iced tea lightly sweetened with Meyer Lemon Syrup from Portland Syrups. A simple, refreshing twist on a classic. 

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz    

Price: $3.49, 3.99, 4.49    

Available from December 31- February 7 

