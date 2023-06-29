Burgerville Announces New Summer Seasonal Menu

Burgerville, the beloved Pacific Northwest quick-service restaurant known for its commitment to local sourcing and sustainable practices, announces its new seasonal summer menu, featuring produce and products from several local-area farms and small food brands from around the Pacific Northwest. New offerings come on the heels of strawberry season, with milkshakes, sundaes and shortcake all on the menu until July 3 made with strawberries harvested from local Liepold Farms out of Boring, Oregon.

Burgerville has been committed to partnering with local farmers since its first restaurant opened in 1961, with many of its relationships going back decades, including Locati Farms and Hamada farms, which supply Walla Walla onions. For many farms, Burgerville is one of their largest customers, bringing thousands of pounds of produce to people around the Northwest. Since Burgerville is committed to sourcing local food whenever possible, guests are able to enjoy a fresh supply of seasonally harvest produced, making Burgerville unique in the fast-casual market.

“Supporting local agriculture has always been a priority for Burgerville,” says CEO Ed Casey. “We love that our menu highlights seasonal produce from our region and we get to partner with amazing small farms and businesses in the process.”

Beginning July 4, Oregon raspberries and Walla Walla sweet onions will be featured in seasonal menu items thoughtfully crafted by Burgerville’s Chef Becky, from produce harvested from Locati Farms and Liepold Farms. Key offerings include:

Walla Walla BBQ Cheeseburger and Walla Walla Onion Rings

When driving through Walla Walla, Washington, you may want to roll down your windows and smell the fresh air complemented by sweet onions harvested beginning in mid-June. Burgerville has partnered with Locati Farms for over a decade to bring delicious Walla Walla Onion Rings to the menu, and this year adds a new burger – the Walla Walla BBQ Cheeseburger, both available at all locations starting on July 4 through August 14 or while supplies last.

Piled high on top of regeneratively-grown Carman Ranch beef, our new Walla Walla BBQ cheeseburger is complete with Locati Farms’ Walla Walla Sweet Onions, Face Rock Creamery aged cheddar, house-made coleslaw and finished with Felton and Mary’s Smokey Brown Sugar BBQ Sauce.

As a perfect side, large Walla Walla Sweet Onions are sliced and dipped in buttermilk batter, coated in panko and fried for the extra crispy texture Pacific Northwest locals know and love.

Oregon Raspberry Shake, Sundae and Lemonade

Year after year Burgerville continues to partner with Liepold Family Farms, a certified organic, multi-generational farm out of Boring, Oregon, to acquire ripe strawberries and raspberries in the late spring and summer. For the summer season, the Oregon Raspberry Shake and Sundae each have a base prepared with Alpenrose® ice cream, one of the oldest family-owned and operated dairies in Oregon and are topped with dairy whip, sprinkles, and for our shake specifically, a delicious raspberry drizzle.

No need for our dairy-free customers to miss out on the fun either! Each item can be replaced with non-dairy ice cream from Cosmic Bliss, a grass-fed and grassroots creamery based in Oregon, topped with non-dairy whip and sprinkles. There will also be a Raspberry Lemonade for customers to upgrade to any drink option. All raspberry options will be available at all locations starting on July 4 through July 31.

Seasonal Summer Salad

Burgerville offers a rotating salad each season. Starting on July 4 through October 4, customers will have a refreshing salad curated and tested by the culinary team. The salad is assembled with spinach, red leaf lettuce, matchstick radishes, yellow squash, sweet mix of microgreens and dressing of their choice. This salad can be topped with grilled or fried chicken or any of our burger patties depending on customers' preferences. This is one option that will pair well with any entrée and help beat the heat.

Each season, Burgerville will continue to announce limited time and permanent additions to the menu.