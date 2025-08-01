Burgerville announced the return of its most highly anticipated seasonal menu items. Featuring regional favorites like the Walla Walla Onion Rings, Walla Walla BBQ Cheeseburger, and a lineup of Oregon Marionberry and Peach & Cherry Cobbler desserts, these offerings celebrate the best ingredients the Northwest has to offer.
AUGUST LIMITED-TIME OFFERINGS
Walla Walla BBQ Cheeseburger
Pasture-Raised Country Natural Beef, Roasted Walla Walla Onions in BBQ Sauce, Face Rock Aged White Cheddar, House-Made Coleslaw, Mayo
- Sizes: ¼ lb and ½ lb
- Price: Starting at $8.99 – $9.99 (varies by location)
- Availability: Through August 24 or while supplies last
Walla Walla Onion Rings
Handmade with Walla Walla Sweet Onions, Golden Fried
- Price: $6.89 – $7.49 (varies by location)
- Availability: Through August 24 or while supplies last
SEASONAL SWEETS & SIPS (Available through September 29)
Oregon Marionberry Shake
Marionberries blended with Umpqua Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream, topped with whipped cream and marionberry drizzle
- Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz
- Price: Starting at $5.89 – $6.39
Oregon Marionberry Sundae
Umpqua Dairy or plant-based ice cream topped with marionberries, whipped cream, and sprinkles
- Price: $4.29 – $4.69
Oregon Marionberry Lemonade
Refreshing house lemonade blended with Oregon marionberries
- Sizes: 22oz, 32oz
- Price: $3.99, $4.89
Blackberry Jasmine Lemonade
Blackberry jasmine iced tea from Smith Teamaker with house lemonade, marionberries, and topped with cloud cream
- Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz
- Price: $5.49, $5.99, $6.49
Peach & Cherry Cobbler
Fresh-baked biscuit with Peach & Cherry Compote from Oregon Fruit, topped with ice cream and whipped cream
- Price: $4.49 – $4.89 (varies by location)