Burgerville announced the return of its most highly anticipated seasonal menu items. Featuring regional favorites like the Walla Walla Onion Rings, Walla Walla BBQ Cheeseburger, and a lineup of Oregon Marionberry and Peach & Cherry Cobbler desserts, these offerings celebrate the best ingredients the Northwest has to offer.

AUGUST LIMITED-TIME OFFERINGS

Walla Walla BBQ Cheeseburger
Pasture-Raised Country Natural Beef, Roasted Walla Walla Onions in BBQ Sauce, Face Rock Aged White Cheddar, House-Made Coleslaw, Mayo

  • Sizes: ¼ lb and ½ lb
  • Price: Starting at $8.99 – $9.99 (varies by location)
  • Availability: Through August 24 or while supplies last

Walla Walla Onion Rings
Handmade with Walla Walla Sweet Onions, Golden Fried

  • Price: $6.89 – $7.49 (varies by location)
  • Availability: Through August 24 or while supplies last

SEASONAL SWEETS & SIPS (Available through September 29)

Oregon Marionberry Shake
Marionberries blended with Umpqua Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream, topped with whipped cream and marionberry drizzle

  • Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz
  • Price: Starting at $5.89 – $6.39

Oregon Marionberry Sundae
Umpqua Dairy or plant-based ice cream topped with marionberries, whipped cream, and sprinkles

  • Price: $4.29 – $4.69

Oregon Marionberry Lemonade
Refreshing house lemonade blended with Oregon marionberries

  • Sizes: 22oz, 32oz
  • Price: $3.99, $4.89

Blackberry Jasmine Lemonade
Blackberry jasmine iced tea from Smith Teamaker with house lemonade, marionberries, and topped with cloud cream

  • Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz
  • Price: $5.49, $5.99, $6.49

Peach & Cherry Cobbler
Fresh-baked biscuit with Peach & Cherry Compote from Oregon Fruit, topped with ice cream and whipped cream

  • Price: $4.49 – $4.89 (varies by location)
