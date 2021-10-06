Burgerville to Celebrate National Farmers Day with Donations to Local Land Trusts

Burgerville, Tillamook Creamery and Country Natural Beef are celebrating with a donation to help farmers. For every NW cheeseburger sold, $3 will be donated to Washington Farmland Trust and Oregon Agricultural Trust ($1 from each company).

“We are so excited to celebrate National Farmers Day—Burgerville style—by giving back and investing in the Northwest’s future. Everywhere farmers face big challenges, from climbing land costs to climate change. We want to do more to keep farmers farming and ranchers ranching forever, and we invite everyone to help us do that on October 12.”