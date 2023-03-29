Burgerville to Launch Spring Menu

Burgerville’s Spring menu launches next week throughout the months of April and May with ingredients from the region that will make you scream SPRING! In addition to some new limited-time menu items, Burgerville is also bringing back classic fan favorites like the fried asparagus.

These product offerings, carefully crafted by Executive Chef Becky will be added to the robust existing menu of burgers, fries and shakes, all made with fresh, locally sourced, and sustainable ingredients.

Launching in April:

·Tostada Burger: Burgerville’s Tostada Burger is made with sustainably-raised Carmen Ranch beef topped with our fan-favorite chipotle mayo and assembled with tomato, shredded lettuce, red onion, and topped with a crispy corn tortilla to give a nice crunch after each bite.

·Fresh Strawberry Shortcake Dessert: The delightful Strawberry Shortcake dessert combines fresh strawberries with an in-house baked shortcake. Topped with a choice of ice cream.

·Spring Salad with Asparagus: Our seasonal spring salad is a delicious blend of spinach and red leaf lettuce, topped with freshly picked and shaved Asparagus, matchstick radishes, and a sweet mix of microgreens that bring out the flavors of spring.

Launching in May:

·Fried Asparagus: Did you know that asparagus loves the mild and dry, desert-like climate like the one in and around the Yakima Valley? Burgerville will intrigue your tastebuds with this back-by-popular-demand and fan-favorite fresh asparagus. Our fried asparagus is battered with a gluten-free tempura style and fried fresh to order.