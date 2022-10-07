Burgerville Launches Apple Crumble Sundae

Apples are synonymous with the crisp fall season and now more delicious than ever with Burgerville’s new limited time offer, an original Apple Crumble Sundae featuring Oregon Fruit Products’ pourable Fruit in Hand Harvest Apple.

Among an abundance of pumpkin and pumpkin spice limited edition offerings each fall, apples are actually at the core of consumers’ current menu item preferences. In fact, a recent Technomic Survey rating fall flavors found that 64% of respondents preferred apples, over pumpkin which was preferred by only 44% of respondents. Another study by Technomic found that consumers are also seeking beverages with a flavor twist and apple is among the top three preferences. Additionally, apple menu items also earned a 40% proven favorite rating in quick-service and midscale chains.

Leveraging consumer insights paired with a variety of convenient thaw and pour real fruit products, Oregon Fruit Products is able to uniquely collaborate with food service operators, such as Burgerville, to develop value-added menu items that stand out from the crowd and are on trend.

This new LTO is available to consumers today through Nov. 24th. Made with high quality real fruit, each delicious sundae is topped with Oregon Fruit in Hand Harvest Apple and a cinnamon oat walnut crumble. Available with Alpenrose Vanilla Ice Cream or Plant-Based Cosmic Bliss.

Oregon Fruit in Hand Harvest Apple Originals and Velvets are packed with tart apples, cinnamon, nutmeg, ginger, and allspice. The high-quality real fruit products are ideal for limited edition fall beverage and other seasonal menu items. Consumers can enjoy the new Burgerville sundaes at participating locations through in-restaurant dining, drive-thru or home delivery services.