Burgerville Launches New Fall Items

Burgerville’s revealed new fall items launching now through October 16th.
- Oktoberfest Burger: The Oktoberfest Burger is made with a unique soft pretzel bun, paired with sustainably raised Carmen Ranch beef and topped with a savory garlic aioli from NW Gourmet Foods’. Additionally, this delicious item contains roasted cabbage with whole grain mustard, Swiss cheese, and is finished with Jacobsen Salt Co., Bratwurst seasoning. (Available starting on September 5 – October 16)
Price: ¼ lbs $8.99, ½ lbs $12.99
- Marionberry Lemonade Sundae: Carrying on Pacific Northwest’s marionberry season, Burgerville’s Marionberry Lemonade Sunda combines fresh Marionberries from Liepold Farms and vanilla ice cream from Alpenrose. It is then uniquely finished with Paradigm Foodworks’ lemon curd and topped with crunchy granola. (Available September 5 – 25)
Price: $3.89
- Lemon Drop Shake: Along with the Marionberry Lemon Sundae, the Lemon Drop Shake will be available for a brief time in September only! Containing a base of Alpenrose ice cream, the shake will be mixed with Paradigm Foodworks’ lemon curd, topped with whip cream and sprinkles.
For a fully vegan option, customers can choose the “Make It Bliss” option, which contains Cosmic Bliss plant-based ice cream, and lemonade, topped with coconut whipped cream and plant-based sprinkles. (Both options are available from September 5 – September 25)
Price: Small: $5.49, Medium: $6.49, Large: $6.99
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.