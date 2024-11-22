This November, Burgerville is releasing three new menu items, perfect for the holiday season -Braised Short Rib Sandwich, Minty Fudge Nut Butter Bliss Shake, and Almond Toffee Crunch Shake plus rereleasing fan favorites from previous years like the Rosemary Shoestring Fries!
Braised Short Rib Sandwich
Served on a soft Grand Central Bakery Hoagie Bun, the tender braised short rib is complemented by creamy Tillamook Havarti cheese with fresh lettuce and red onion for a satisfying crunch. A topping of cranberry relish and a spread of harissa mayo ties it all together.
Sizes: One
Prices: $12.49
Available from November 19 – December 30
Almond Toffee Crunch Shake
Made with creamy Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream and blended with crunchy Almond Roca pieces, this shake is topped with a swirl of whipped cream for a sweet and satisfying treat.
Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz
Price: $5.89, 6.79, 7.39
Available from November 26 – December 30
Minty Fudge Nut Butter Bliss Shake
Made with Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream and Ground Up’s Minty Fudge Nut Butter, this shake is topped with coconut whipped cream, sprinkles, and crushed peppermint candy.
Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz
Price: $5.89, 6.79, 7.39
Available from November 26 – December 30
Almond Toffee Crunch Sundae
Made with creamy Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream, Holy Kakow Organic Chocolate Sauce, whipped cream, and crunchy Almond Roca pieces, this sundae is the perfect mix of sweet and crunchy.
Sizes: One
Prices: $4.19
Available from November 26 – December 30
Rosemary Shoestring Fries
Crispy shoestring fries tossed in rosemary garlic-infused oil and seasoned with Jacobsen Salt Co. Rosemary Salt
Sizes: Regular, Large
Price: $4.59, 5.79
Available from November 26 – December 30
Spiced Hibiscus Iced Tea
A refreshing blend of Smith Teamaker’s Hibiscus Punch Iced Tea and Portland Syrups’ Spiced Hibiscus Syrup.
Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz
Price: $3.49, $3.99, $4.49
Available from November 26 – December 30