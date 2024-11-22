This November, Burgerville is releasing three new menu items, perfect for the holiday season -Braised Short Rib Sandwich, Minty Fudge Nut Butter Bliss Shake, and Almond Toffee Crunch Shake plus rereleasing fan favorites from previous years like the Rosemary Shoestring Fries!

Braised Short Rib Sandwich  

Served on a soft Grand Central Bakery Hoagie Bun, the tender braised short rib is complemented by creamy Tillamook Havarti cheese with fresh lettuce and red onion for a satisfying crunch. A topping of cranberry relish and a spread of harissa mayo ties it all together. 

Sizes: One 

Prices: $12.49 

Available from November 19 – December 30 

Almond Toffee Crunch Shake  

Made with creamy Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream and blended with crunchy Almond Roca pieces, this shake is topped with a swirl of whipped cream for a sweet and satisfying treat. 

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz 

Price: $5.89, 6.79, 7.39 

Available from November 26 – December 30   
   
Minty Fudge Nut Butter Bliss Shake  

Made with Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream and Ground Up’s Minty Fudge Nut Butter, this shake is topped with coconut whipped cream, sprinkles, and crushed peppermint candy.  

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz 

Price: $5.89, 6.79, 7.39 

Available from November 26 – December 30   
   
Almond Toffee Crunch Sundae 

Made with creamy Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream, Holy Kakow Organic Chocolate Sauce, whipped cream, and crunchy Almond Roca pieces, this sundae is the perfect mix of sweet and crunchy. 

Sizes: One  

Prices: $4.19 

Available from November 26 – December 30  

Rosemary Shoestring Fries 

Crispy shoestring fries tossed in rosemary garlic-infused oil and seasoned with Jacobsen Salt Co. Rosemary Salt 

Sizes: Regular, Large  

Price: $4.59, 5.79 

Available from November 26 – December 30   

Spiced Hibiscus Iced Tea  

A refreshing blend of Smith Teamaker’s Hibiscus Punch Iced Tea and Portland Syrups’ Spiced Hibiscus Syrup.  

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz 

Price:  $3.49, $3.99, $4.49 

Available from November 26 – December 30   

Burgers, Fast Casual, Food, Menu Innovations, News, Burgerville