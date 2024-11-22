This November, Burgerville is releasing three new menu items, perfect for the holiday season -Braised Short Rib Sandwich, Minty Fudge Nut Butter Bliss Shake, and Almond Toffee Crunch Shake plus rereleasing fan favorites from previous years like the Rosemary Shoestring Fries!

Braised Short Rib Sandwich

Served on a soft Grand Central Bakery Hoagie Bun, the tender braised short rib is complemented by creamy Tillamook Havarti cheese with fresh lettuce and red onion for a satisfying crunch. A topping of cranberry relish and a spread of harissa mayo ties it all together.

Sizes: One

Prices: $12.49

Available from November 19 – December 30

Almond Toffee Crunch Shake

Made with creamy Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream and blended with crunchy Almond Roca pieces, this shake is topped with a swirl of whipped cream for a sweet and satisfying treat.

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz

Price: $5.89, 6.79, 7.39

Available from November 26 – December 30



Minty Fudge Nut Butter Bliss Shake

Made with Cosmic Bliss Plant-Based Ice Cream and Ground Up’s Minty Fudge Nut Butter, this shake is topped with coconut whipped cream, sprinkles, and crushed peppermint candy.

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz

Price: $5.89, 6.79, 7.39

Available from November 26 – December 30



Almond Toffee Crunch Sundae

Made with creamy Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream, Holy Kakow Organic Chocolate Sauce, whipped cream, and crunchy Almond Roca pieces, this sundae is the perfect mix of sweet and crunchy.

Sizes: One

Prices: $4.19

Available from November 26 – December 30

Rosemary Shoestring Fries

Crispy shoestring fries tossed in rosemary garlic-infused oil and seasoned with Jacobsen Salt Co. Rosemary Salt

Sizes: Regular, Large

Price: $4.59, 5.79

Available from November 26 – December 30

Spiced Hibiscus Iced Tea

A refreshing blend of Smith Teamaker’s Hibiscus Punch Iced Tea and Portland Syrups’ Spiced Hibiscus Syrup.

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz

Price: $3.49, $3.99, $4.49

Available from November 26 – December 30