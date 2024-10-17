Burgerville released three of their delicious fall menu items – Pumpkin Shake, Apple Crumble Sundae, and Harvest Cider Iced Tea. On October 15th the savory Piquant Cheeseburger will also hit the menu.

Piquant Cheeseburger

Local Country Natural Beef patty topped with Face Rock Creamery’s 2-Year Aged White Cheddar, giving it a rich, mature flavor. A touch of horseradish aioli made with Beaver Horseradish adds a gentle kick, complemented by fresh shredded romaine and crisp red onion.

Sizes: ¼ Lb, ½ Lb

Prices: $9.49, &13.69

Available from October 15th – November 11th



Pumpkin Shake

Made with your choice of creamy Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or rich Cosmic Bliss™ Plant-Based Ice Cream, blended with local Pumpkin Butter from Oregon Growers for that authentic seasonal taste. Topped with a swirl of whipped cream or coconut whipped cream and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

Sizes: 12oz,16oz, 20oz

Prices: $5.89, $6.79, $7.39

Available from October 8th – November 18th



Apple Crumble Sundae

Choose from creamy Umpqua Ice Cream or plant-based Cosmic Bliss™, layered with apple compote from Oregon Fruit and crunchy Bob’s Red Mill granola. Finished with a dollop of whipped cream or coconut whipped cream.

Sizes: One

Prices: $4.19

Available from October 8th – November 18th



Harvest Cider Iced Tea

Sip the season with a blend of Smith Teamaker’s Merry Maker Punch Iced Tea and Ryan’s Apple Cider, a refreshing drink that’s crisp, slightly spiced, and perfect for fall.

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz

Prices: $3.49, $3.99, $4.49

Available from October 8th – November 18th