Burgerville will be releasing new menu items starting in September.

Oktoberfest Cheeseburger

Experience fall flavors with Burgerville’s Oktoberfest Cheeseburger. Featuring a juicy Local Country Natural Beef Patty, seasoned with Jacobsen Salt Co. Bratwurst seasoning, creamy Tillamook Swiss cheese, roasted cabbage with whole grain mustard, and NW Gourmet Garlic Aioli, all on a soft pretzel bun. A hearty, seasonal delight!

Available September 3rd – October 14th

Sizes: 1/2lb and 1/4lb

Prices: 8.99, 12.99

Spiced Peach Shake

Burgerville’s new Spiced Peach Shake blends spiced peaches with your choice of creamy Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss™ Plant-Based Ice Cream. Topped with a swirl of whipped cream or coconut whipped cream and a dash of nutmeg, perfect for the transition to fall.

Available September 3rd – October 14th

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz

Price: $5.59, 6.59, 6.99

Spiced Peach Sundae

Enjoy the perfect mix of sweet and spice with your choice of rich Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss™ Plant-Based Ice Cream, topped with spiced peaches, a generous dollop of whipped cream or coconut whipped cream, and a sprinkle of nutmeg.

Available September 3rd – October 14th

Sizes: One

Price: $3.99

Spiced Peach Cobbler

A warm and comforting dessert featuring a house-baked shortcake made fresh daily and topped with spiced peaches. Paired with your choice of creamy Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss™ Plant-Based Ice Cream, this cobbler is the perfect blend of sweet, spice, and buttery goodness.

Available starting September 3rd – October 14th

Sizes: One

Price: $3.99

Peach Ginger Sweet Tea

A vibrant blend of Ginger Peach Iced Tea from Smith Teamaker, zesty house lemonade, and a touch of ginger beer syrup. A perfect balance of sweet, tangy, and spicy flavors.

Available starting September 3rd – October 14th

Sizes: 22oz, 32oz

Price: $3.59, $4.39

Fried Green Beans

Crispy Fried Green Beans, perfectly coated in a tempura-style batter and golden-fried to perfection. These green beans are made with gluten-free ingredients and offer a delightful crunch with every bite.

Available now – September 23rd Price: $4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

Hot and Crispy Sweet Potato Fries, seasoned and fried to golden perfection. These fries are made with gluten-free ingredients and offer a sweet, savory crunch in every bite.

Available starting September 24th – October 4th

Sizes: Regular, Large

Price: $3.99, $4.99 (TBC)