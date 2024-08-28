Burgerville will be releasing new menu items starting in September. 

  • Oktoberfest Cheeseburger 

Experience fall flavors with Burgerville’s Oktoberfest Cheeseburger. Featuring a juicy Local Country Natural Beef Patty, seasoned with Jacobsen Salt Co. Bratwurst seasoning, creamy Tillamook Swiss cheese, roasted cabbage with whole grain mustard, and NW Gourmet Garlic Aioli, all on a soft pretzel bun. A hearty, seasonal delight! 

Available September 3rd – October 14th  

Sizes: 1/2lb and 1/4lb  

Prices: 8.99, 12.99  

  • Spiced Peach Shake  

Burgerville’s new Spiced Peach Shake blends spiced peaches with your choice of creamy Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss™ Plant-Based Ice Cream. Topped with a swirl of whipped cream or coconut whipped cream and a dash of nutmeg, perfect for the transition to fall. 

Available September 3rd – October 14th 

Sizes: 12oz, 16oz, 20oz  

Price: $5.59, 6.59, 6.99  

  • Spiced Peach Sundae  

Enjoy the perfect mix of sweet and spice with your choice of rich Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss™ Plant-Based Ice Cream, topped with spiced peaches, a generous dollop of whipped cream or coconut whipped cream, and a sprinkle of nutmeg. 

Available September 3rd – October 14th 

Sizes: One  

Price: $3.99  

  • Spiced Peach Cobbler 

A warm and comforting dessert featuring a house-baked shortcake made fresh daily and topped with spiced peaches. Paired with your choice of creamy Umpqua Dairy Ice Cream or Cosmic Bliss™ Plant-Based Ice Cream, this cobbler is the perfect blend of sweet, spice, and buttery goodness. 

Available starting September 3rd – October 14th  

Sizes: One  

Price: $3.99  

  • Peach Ginger Sweet Tea  

A vibrant blend of Ginger Peach Iced Tea from Smith Teamaker, zesty house lemonade, and a touch of ginger beer syrup. A perfect balance of sweet, tangy, and spicy flavors. 

Available starting September 3rd – October 14th  

Sizes: 22oz, 32oz  

Price: $3.59, $4.39  

  • Fried Green Beans 

Crispy Fried Green Beans, perfectly coated in a tempura-style batter and golden-fried to perfection. These green beans are made with gluten-free ingredients and offer a delightful crunch with every bite. 

Available now – September 23rd Price: $4.99  

  • Sweet Potato Fries 

Hot and Crispy Sweet Potato Fries, seasoned and fried to golden perfection. These fries are made with gluten-free ingredients and offer a sweet, savory crunch in every bite.  

Available starting September 24th – October 4th  

Sizes: Regular, Large  

Price: $3.99, $4.99 (TBC)  

Burgers, Fast Casual, Food, Marketing & Promotions, Menu Innovations, News