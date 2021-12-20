Burgerville, Union Ratify Collective Bargaining Agreement

Burgerville and the Burgerville Workers Union have approved and ratified the nation’s first collective bargaining agreement for a fast food restaurant. The contract pertains to the five Burgerville locations the union represents.

“We are pleased to approve the nation’s first fast food union contract and look forward to working with all Burgerville employees to be the best restaurant company to work for in the Pacific Northwest,” says Jill Taylor, Burgerville CEO.

The following are highlights of the agreement that will apply to all employees restaurant-wide:

Wage increases for all hourly employees that are 25 cents/hour over the higher of Oregon or Washington’s minimum wage requirement, until the starting wage is $15. Burgerville agreed to and began instituting this policy in 2019. Starting wages across the company are now $14.25/hour.

Tipping in all restaurants, also initiated in 2019, resulting in an average increase of over $2/hour to hourly employees’ incomes.

Adding safeguards to working conditions to support employee health and wellbeing, including expanded sick leave, vacation benefits and paid parental leave.

The contract expires May 1, 2023.

“Burgerville has always valued employees and invested in their wellbeing. As the first in the fast food restaurant industry to offer affordable health care to employees in 2006, it’s no surprise to be the first with a union contract. What a great new chapter in our 60-year history,” adds Taylor.