Burgerville has released new menu items for the spring and summer. These include three fan-favorite returns such as their In Your Face Cheeseburger, Fried Asparagus, and Fried Pickles.

In Your Face Cheeseburger

Spice and zest pair perfectly for seasonal summer outings with this cheeseburger. Experience local Country Natural Beef combined with “In Your Face” Spicy Cheddar from Face Rock Creamery, sliced Linguica Sausage from Zenner’s Sausage Co., Mama Lil’s Peppers, and topped with lettuce, red onion, and mayo.

Available starting May 14 – July 1 or while supplies last

Sizes: ¼ lb, ½ lb

Prices: $8.99, $12.99



Fried Asparagus

Growing from the dry, desert-like climate in Yakima Valley, Burgerville is sure to intrigue your tastebuds with the back-by-popular-demand Fried Asparagus. Battered with a gluten-free tempura style, these veggies are made fresh to order.

Available starting May 7 – June 3 or while supplies last

Price: $4.99

Fried Pickles

Crafted as the perfect side or standalone snack, Burgerville’s Fried Pickles are lightly battered to a golden crust and served with Sweet & Spicy Sauce from Kelly’s Jelly.

Available starting June 10 – July 1 or while supplies last

Price: $4.49