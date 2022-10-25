Burrito Beach to Celebrate First Anniversary of Lincoln Park Location in Chicagoland

Burrito Beach, founded in 1995 as one of the first fast-casual Mexican chains in the Chicagoland area, is celebrating the first anniversary of its Lincoln Park location at 1000 W. North Ave on Saturday, November 5. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. diners can visit to celebrate the Lincoln Park location's first birthday and enjoy $3 burritos, swag giveaways, and the chance to win free burritos for a year.

Known for its fresh ingredients and extensive menus, Burrito Beach currently has seven locations throughout Chicago. As part of its first anniversary, the Lincoln Park location will become the brand's first test kitchen, making it the prime location for innovating new menu items and offering a one-of-a-kind dining experience for all guests. With menu items such as Crispy Chicken Tender Tacos, the Burrito Magnífico, and an ever-growing seafood menu, the Lincoln Park location will also offer exclusive entrees and bites.

“Since day one, my goals have been to push the boundaries and introduce innovative menu items people haven’t seen at other Mexican fast-casual restaurants in the area,” says President and CEO Greg Schulson. “We are proud of one year in the Lincoln Park community and are excited to introduce our first test kitchen to give those in the neighborhood the opportunity to be our taste testers for new products. We thought, what better way to celebrate one year than giving our loyal customers the chance to win burritos for a year?”

For the first anniversary, Burrito Beach is partnering with the Greater Chicago Food Depository, in which every diner will have the opportunity to round up their in-store order and donate to feed local families in the Chicagoland area. Since its inception, Schulson has always strived to make giving back to the community a priority.

“As a member of the Chicago restaurant community and a part of the Lincoln Park neighborhood, I am always looking for ways to give back to this city,” says Schulson. “Monthly at Burrito Beach, we focus our efforts around supporting local charities and giving back to those who need it most. The Greater Chicago Food Depository is a charity near-and-dear to my heart because they help families all across the city.”

In addition to various offerings and promotions, Burrito Beach Lincoln Park will be transformed into the ultimate birthday party complete with an in-store photo booth, prize wheel and merch giveaways throughout the day. As a thank you to loyal customers, all Burrito Beach Loyalty Members will receive a free Chips & Guacamole reward on Saturday. To become a Loyalty Member, guests can sign up through the Burrito Beach app or on their website.