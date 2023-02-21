The beloved local chain Burrito Express announced today that they will be sponsoring two Arizona State University athletes through the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) program. Elijia Badger of ASU Football and Jazmine Hill of ASU Softball will be receiving support from Burrito Express in the form of cash, clothes, and of course, burritos.

"Mark and Angel of Burrito Express love supporting their local communities and always look for unique ways to give back," says a Burrito Express representative. "When they saw that ASU sports were taking a hit due to transfers to other universities with NIL opportunities, they knew they had to step in and help out."

The sponsorship deal with Badger and Hill will provide them with much-needed financial support. ASU college students are already big fans of Burrito Express, and the company is excited to expand its support to the school's athletic programs. "We know that college students need good food to keep them going, and we're proud to provide that for ASU's student-athletes," the representative said.

The signing ceremony for Badger and Hill will take place on Wednesday, February 22nd, 2023. Burrito Express invites all ASU fans to come out and celebrate with them, with the promise of free burritos for all who attend.

"We're thrilled to be supporting these two amazing athletes, and we can't wait to see what they'll accomplish on the field and on the diamond," says the representative. "And who knows—maybe some of that burrito power will rub off on them, too!"