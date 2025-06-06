BurritoBar USA Inc., a leading fast-casual Mexican food franchise announced that it has awarded the Master Franchise rights for the state of North Carolina; the state of Pennsylvania; Western New York state; and the state of Alabama.

The North Carolina agreement is with Madhu Sundara, Sai Bandaru, Srinivas Madhamshetti, Radhika Mukka, Venkat Karthik Gangadhar and Supriya Thota, our existing Master Franchisee for Georgia and calls for the opening of 107 new franchised Barrio Burrito Bar restaurants.

The Pennsylvania agreement is with Manish Rasikbhai Patel and calls for the opening of 135 new franchised Barrio Burrito Bar restaurants.

The Western New York is also with Manish Rasikbhai Patel and calls for the opening of 77 new franchised Barrio Burrito Bar restaurants.

The Alabama agreement is with Marc Johnston and Jennifer Cortes-Johnson, our existing Master Franchisee for Louisiana and calls for the opening of 51 new franchised Barrio Burrito Bar restaurants.

With these latest agreements, the brand has surpassed 1,538 contractually committed franchise units throughout the United States, accelerating the brand’s aggressive growth plans in the U.S. market.

In addition to the incredible success the brand has seen in North America, the company is also pleased to announce that it has awarded Master Franchises for the state of Punjab, India and the for the UAE.

The state of Punjab, India agreement is with Sumit Seth, Ravit Ahuja and Sahil Chhabra and calls for the opening of 54 new franchised Barrio Burrito Bar restaurants.

The UAE agreement is with Satyendrakumar K. Patel, Pratik H. Patel and Vimalkumar D. Ahir and calls for the opening of 35 new franchised Barrio Burrito Bar restaurants. These Intercontinental agreements announce the entry of the brand to the global stage.

Barrio Burrito Bar prides itself on serving fresh Tex Mex cuisine using high-quality ingredient; daily-prepared meats; homemade salsas; and unique menu offerings such as Bang-Bang Shrimp, Crunchy Chicken, and “Extreme Fries,” providing craveable meal options that appeals to a wide consumer base.

barBURRITO, its Canadian affiliate, opened its first restaurant in downtown Toronto in 2005 and has grown to over 375 locations from coast to coast, establishing itself as dominant market leader and Canada’s largest and fastest-growing burrito franchise.

Building on its success in Canada, the concept entered the U.S. market in 2020 under the name BURRITOBAR. In 2024, it rebranded to Barrio Burrito Bar. As part of the brand evolution, key brand attributes were created including a new name; a contemporary logo; elevated design elements; and refined esthetics. Collectively, these revitalized characteristics further elevates the brand positioning within the category.

“The growth trajectory of Barrio Burrito Bar in the United States has been extraordinary and our compelling and lucrative Master Franchise program has been a driving force in the success in the company’s ongoing International expansion strategy,” said Jeff Young, Chief Development Officer. “This exceptional business model offers our Master Franchise partners the opportunity to develop and manage a territory who are remunerated with a predictable and recurring revenue stream through shared franchise fees and ongoing royalties” says Young.

“Our accelerated franchise development activity continues to yield remarkable results, with Master Franchise agreements now signed in Michigan, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, North Texas, South Illinois, North Illinois, Ohio, New Jersey, West Virginia, Louisiana, Georgia, Long Island and Westchester County in New York State, Kentucky, Indiana, North Carolina, Western New York State, Pennsylvania; Alabama and now abroad. Eclipsing 1,500 contractually committed franchise units in the US is an incredible milestone and it’s just the beginning of what we can accomplish together with our Franchise Partners” exclaims Young.

Founder and CEO Alex Shtein added, “We congratulate all of our Barrio Burrito Bar Franchise Partners, here in North America and overseas and welcome them for joining us on this exciting journey.”