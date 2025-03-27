BurritoBar USA Inc., a leading fast-casual Mexican food franchise, is pleased to announce that it has awarded the Master Franchise rights for Long Island and Westchester County in the state of New York. These agreements will see the opening of 40 new franchised Barrio Burrito Bar restaurants, further solidifying the brand’s presence in the U.S. market.

Barrio Burrito Bar is known for its fresh, high-quality ingredients, daily-prepared meats, homemade salsas, and unique menu offerings such as Bang-Bang Shrimp, Crunchy Chicken, and “Extreme Fries,” providing options the whole family can enjoy.

The brand initially entered the U.S. market in 2020 under the name BURRITOBAR. In mid-2024, it rebranded to Barrio Burrito Bar to create a name that is both memorable and easy to pronounce. This transition was part of a broader initiative to elevate the brand’s personality, tone, and design elements, ensuring stronger customer recognition and engagement. By refining key brand attributes, Barrio Burrito Bar has successfully differentiated itself from competitors, strengthening its position as a preferred choice in the fast-casual Mexican dining space.

Barrio Burrito Bar’s franchise development in the U.S. has been extraordinary, representing a key pillar in the company’s North American growth strategy. Its Canadian affiliate, barBURRITO, is the dominant market leader in Canada and the country’s largest and fastest-growing burrito franchise, with over 365 locations from coast to coast.

“Our growth trajectory in the U.S. has been remarkable,” said Jeff Young, Chief Development Officer. “The Barrio Burrito Bar accelerated franchise program continues to yield outstanding results, with Master Franchise agreements signed in Michigan, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, North Texas, South Illinois, North Illinois, Ohio, New Jersey, West Virginia, Louisiana, Georgia and most recently Long Island and Westchester County in New York State. Our Master Franchise model is a key driver of growth outside of Canada, offering partners the opportunity to develop and manage a territory while benefiting from a predictable, recurring revenue stream through shared franchise fees and ongoing royalties. This attractive and lucrative business model has been a driving force in the success of our brand development Internationally. With this latest agreement, we have now exceeded well beyond 1,000 contractually committed franchise units in the U.S., marking a significant milestone for the brand.”

Founder and CEO Alex Shtein added, “We welcome our new franchise partners to the Barrio Burrito Bar family and congratulate them on becoming our Master Franchisees for Long Island and Westchester County in New York State. Their success and expertise in multi-unit retailing will play a crucial role in driving the brand’s success in the region as we continue our mission to become a key player in the category.”