BurritoBar, USA Inc., a leading fast casual Mexican food franchise brand has awarded the Master Franchise rights for the state of Delaware to an existing franchisee in the market.

The 11-unit agreement builds on the successful opening of a BURRITOBAR restaurant in Dover, Delaware in February 2024 and comes on the heels of announcing a 13-unit agreement for the state of West Virginia, as well as an 82-unit agreement in the northern region of Illinois earlier this month.

The company’s expansion trajectory throughout North America has been immensely impressive. In the United States, BURRITOBAR has accumulated over 860 restaurants under contract, primarily through its Master Franchise model, which serves as a key in the company’s global growth strategy. In Canada, barBURRITO, its Canadian affiliate, is recognized as the leader in the Mexican food segment and with over 330 restaurants in operation Nationally and is the country’s largest and fastest growing burrito brand.

Jeff Young, Chief Development Officer states “as we continue to attract high quantity franchise partners, BURRITOBAR’s growth in the US market continues to see accelerated growth. Our asset light franchisee model has been delivering stellar results with the signing of Master Franchise agreements in Michigan, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, North Texas, South Illinois, North Illinois, Ohio, New Jersey, West Virginia and now Delaware.

This lucratrive franchise platform is a fundamental to the brand’s overall international development strategy. Our Master Franchise Partners are seizing the opportunity to capitalize on a business that rewards them with a predictable and re-occurring revenue stream through on-going royalties.

“We are thrilled to expand with our existing franchisee Manishkumar and Joya who opened their first franchise in the market earlier this year. They have seen great results to date and recognized the upside opportunity to acquire the Master rights for the entire state within months of being in operation” states Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Shtein.