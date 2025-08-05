BurritoBar USA Inc., a leading fast-casual Mexican food franchise is pleased to announce that it has awarded the Master Franchise rights for the state of South Carolina.

The South Carolina agreement is with Krinesh Patel, Rakesh Patel and Jatin Patel and calls for the opening of 54 new franchised Barrio Burrito Bar restaurants over the next two decades.

With the signing of this most recent Master Franchise Agreement, the brand has surpassed 1,592 contractually committed franchise units throughout the United States, further accelerating the brand’s aggressive growth plans in the U.S. market.

Barrio Burrito Bar prides itself on serving fresh Tex Mex cuisine using high-quality ingredient; daily-prepared meats; homemade salsas; and unique menu offerings such as Bang-Bang Shrimp, Crunchy Chicken, and “Extreme Fries,” providing craveable meal options that appeals to a wide consumer base.

barBURRITO, its Canadian affiliate, opened its first restaurant in downtown Toronto in 2005 and has grown to over 375 locations from coast to coast, establishing itself as dominant market leader and Canada’s largest and fastest-growing burrito franchise.

Building on its success in Canada, the concept entered the U.S. market in 2020 under the name BURRITOBAR. In 2024, it rebranded to Barrio Burrito Bar. As part of the brand evolution, key brand attributes were created including a new name; a contemporary logo; elevated design elements; and refined esthetics. Collectively, these revitalized characteristics further elevates the brand positioning within the category.

“The growth trajectory of Barrio Burrito Bar in the United States has been extraordinary and our compelling and lucrative Master Franchise program has been a driving force in the success in the company’s ongoing International expansion strategy,” said Jeff Young, Chief Development Officer. “This exceptional business model offers our Master Franchise partners the opportunity to develop and manage a territory who are remunerated with a predictable and recurring revenue stream through shared franchise fees and ongoing royalties” says Young.

“Our accelerated franchise development activity continues to yield remarkable results, with Master Franchise agreements now signed in Michigan, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, North Texas, South Illinois, North Illinois, Ohio, New Jersey, West Virginia, Louisiana, Georgia, Long Island and Westchester County in New York State, Kentucky, Indiana, North Carolina, Western New York State, Pennsylvania; Alabama and now South Carolina. Nearing 1,600 contractually committed franchise units in the US is an incredible feat and it’s just the beginning of what we can accomplish together with our incredible Franchise Partners” exclaims Young.

Founder and CEO Alex Shtein added, “We welcome Krinesh, Rakesh and Jatin to the Barrio Burrito Bar family and congratulate them for joining us on this exciting journey.”