BurritoBar, USA Inc., a leading fast casual Mexican food franchise, announced the awarding of the Master Franchise rights for the state of Louisiana. This agreement marks the opening of 45 new franchised restaurants under the Barrio Burrito Bar brand, celebrated for its fresh, quality ingredients, daily-prepared meats, homemade salsas, and unique offerings such as bang-bang shrimp, crunchy chicken, and “extreme fries” that appeal to the whole family.

Rebranding and Growth Strategy

In 2020, the brand made its entry into the US market as BURITOBAR, but in mid-2024, it rebranded to Barrio Burrito Bar. This change aimed to create a memorable and easily recognizable brand name. Along with the new name, the brand’s personality, tone, and design elements were redefined to resonate with the target audience, ensuring a fresh, engaging, and relatable presence. Distinctive brand attributes were developed to distinguish Barrio Burrito Bar from competitors, positioning it as the preferred choice within its category.

The franchise development efforts in the United States have been remarkable, representing a significant opportunity in the company’s North American growth strategy. Its Canadian affiliate, barBURRITO, is the dominant market leader and Canada’s largest and fastest-growing burrito brand, with over 350 restaurants nationwide.

Master Franchise Model and Expansion

Jeff Young, Chief Development Officer, remarks on the brand’s astounding growth in the US market. The accelerated franchise program has yielded incredible results, with Master Franchise agreements already signed in states like Michigan, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, North Texas, South Illinois, North Illinois, Ohio, New Jersey, West Virginia, and now Louisiana.

The Master Franchise model is a crucial platform in the brand’s international development strategy. It offers Master Franchise Partners the opportunity to develop and manage a territory, enjoying a predictable and recurring revenue stream through the sharing of franchise fees and ongoing royalties. This lucrative business model has been pivotal to Barrio Burrito Bar’s remarkable success to date. With the latest agreement, there are now over 900 contractually committed franchised units throughout the nation.

Welcoming New Partners

Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Shtein, welcomes Marc as the newest Master Franchise Partner and congratulates him on joining the Barrio Burrito Bar family. Marc’s experience in operating successful businesses and his business development skills are expected to contribute significantly to the brand’s success in Louisiana and the collective goal of becoming a dominant player in the category.