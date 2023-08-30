BURRITOBAR Secures Master Franchise Deal to Grow in Colorado

BURRITOBAR, USA Inc. announced a significant milestone in the state of Colorado. The company has successfully secured a Master Franchise Agreement for the state, with a long-term goal of opening 55 stores within the next two decades.

BURRITOBAR, the sister brand of barBURRITO, is pleased to announce the signing of another significant agreement to expand its brand in Colorado. As the largest and fastest growing Tex-Mex food franchise in Canada, barBURRITO is committed to continuing its success in North America. Currently, BURRITOBAR operates in three locations in Michigan, and has recently entered into several new agreements including a 90-store agreement in Florida, a 150-store agreement in North Texas, a 3-store Area Development Agreement in Hawaii, and a 3-store Area Development Agreement in Houston since May of this year. These exciting developments bring BURRITOBAR closer to achieving its expansion goals.

Per the terms of the Colorado agreement, G-BURRITO, LLC has been authorized to establish a flagship location that will serve as a corporate showcase for the brand and function as a training facility. Additionally, the agreement grants G-BURRITO, LLC exclusive rights to manage and develop all BURRITOBAR locations within the designated territory.

“G-BURRITO, LLC has a proven and impressive history of achievements in business. Their experience and skills make them an ideal candidate to foster and strengthen our brand,” says Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Shtein. “Their expertise and knowledge will be instrumental in navigating the complexities of these industries and achieving sustained success for the BURRITOBAR brand.”

“This latest development exemplifies our commitment to achieving our growth objectives and serves as a noteworthy milestone in our journey. In order to accomplish our objectives for expansion, we are utilizing the Master and Area Developer Franchise Models. This approach is fundamental to our growth strategy and will enable us to reach new markets and customers across the country,” adds Jeff Young, Chief Development Officer. “The USA presents itself as a crucial market with immense potential for long-term growth. We firmly believe that our brand’s reach and expansion will continue to thrive with the support of the United States.