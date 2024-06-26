BurritoBar, USA Inc. announced that it has entered into a Master Franchise Agreement for the state of New Jersey with Sarang Franchising LLC. for the opening of 93 franchised restaurants of BURRITOBAR, a fast casual restaurant serving fresh and delicious Tex Mex food.

This agreement builds on the momentum of an announcement on May 7, 2024, awarding Sarang Franchising LLC the BurritoBar Master Franchise rights for the State of Ohio. The brand’s progress in the United States further supports the company’s North American strategy, which currently operates over 325 restaurants in Canada by its affiliate, barBURRITO.

“BURRITOBAR is witnessing explosive growth in the US market and our accelerated franchise program has been delivering remarkable results with the signing of Master Franchise agreements in Michigan, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, North Texas, South Illinois, Ohio and now New Jersey,” says Jeff Young, Chief Development Officer.

“Our compelling and lucrative revenue sharing Master Franchise model is a vital platform to the brand’s overall international development strategy. The growth potential for the brand in the US market is enormous and today’s announcement marks a historic milestone for the brand as we now have commitments for 750 restaurants under contract throughout the Nation.”

“Organic expansion with existing franchise partners has been a key pillar for growth. The fact that Tushar and Yogesh Patel of Sarang Franchising LLC have expanded into an additional Master Franchise Territory is a very strong validation of the brand and the business model,” says Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Shtein.