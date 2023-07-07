BURRITObar Signs Deal to Grow in Hawaii

BURRITObar, USA inc., announced that it has entered into an Area Development Agreement in Hilo, Hawaii, to develop three stores over the next couple of years.

BURRITObar, the sister brand of barBURRITO, Canada’s largest and fastest growing Tex-Mex food franchise, has entered into a new area development agreement that aims to expand the BURRITObar brand in the state of Hawaii. This announcement follows the recent news of a 90-store agreement in Florida. While BURRITObar currently has three locations open in Michigan, the franchise is eager to grow and bring its delicious Tex-Mex cuisine to new audiences across the USA.

“Our Area Developer possesses a strong track record of success in the franchise industry. They are well-suited to develop and support our brand.” states Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Shtein. “Their expertise in multi-unit franchising, business acumen, and extensive knowledge of the restaurant industry will be pivotal in driving growth and ensuring the continued success of the BURRITObar brand.”

Under this agreement, the Area Developer has the exclusive rights to develop a total of three BURRITObar locations within the designated territory, starting with a flagship location that will serve as a showcase for the brand.

“This agreement is a significant milestone in BURRITObar’s growth strategy internationally as we continue to focus on expanding our footprint in the United States of America with our Master and Area Developer Franchise Model” said Jeff Young, Chief Development Officer. “The USA is a key market with significant long-term growth opportunity. We anticipate that the USA will continue to fuel our expansion and enhance our brand’s reach.”

In 2023, barBURRITO is on track to open 90 new units in Canada, following the opening of 75 locations last year. Together, barBURRITO and BURRITObar represent two of North America’s largest and fastest growing Mexican food franchises. BURRITObar is poised for explosive growth in the limited fast-casual Mexican food segment throughout the United States.