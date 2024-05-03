BurritoBar, USA Inc., is elated to share more news of its explosive expansion in the USA, having entered into a Master Franchise Agreement for South Illinois to extend its presence in the Midwest market. This agreement builds on the remarkable growth and contributes to the company’s ambitious plans to open a combined total of 44 new locations across the southern part of the state over the next twenty years.

This strategic move aligns with the broader North American expansion plan, which includes sister-brand barBURRITO reaching significant milestones such as the opening of its 300th store in Canada. Combined, barBURRITO and BURRITOBAR is one of North America’s fastest growing burrito brands and are forging ahead to cement their position as leaders in the Tex-Mex franchise sector.

The expansion trajectory for BurritoBar in the USA is remarkable. In addition to the signing of an agreement for South Illinois, this growth is supported by Master Franchise agreements under contract in Michigan, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska and North Texas. The company now has commitments in place for over 550 units throughout the United States.

Founder and CEO Alex Shtein is excited about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to expand our franchise program in South Illinois by selecting a franchise partner with a deep understanding of the local market and a proven track record in the restaurant industry”.

Chief Development Officer Jeff Young empathizes the significance of the Master and Multi-Unit Franchise models with the brand’s development strategy, saying, “This latest agreement is another growth milestone which underscores the strength of our Master Franchisee model and further advances our goal to become a market leader in the Mexican food fast casual segment.” He further emphasized the enormous potential for the brand in the US market and conveyed confidence in the future success with the support of its franchise partners.