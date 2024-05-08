BurritoBar, USA Inc., announced more news of its continued growth in the USA, having inked a Master Franchise Agreement for the state of Ohio with Sarang Franchising LLC.

Under the terms of the Ohio agreement, Sarang Franchising LLC. will have the exclusive rights for the franchise development and management of all BURRITOBAR locations within the designated territory. The contract calls for the expansion of 115 stores throughout the state of Ohio, marking a pivotal chapter in the brand’s growth narrative and reinforcing its presence in the Midwest.

This expansion supports a larger picture in BurritoBar’s North American strategy, which also celebrates the milestone opening of the 300th store in Canada by its affiliate, barBURRITO. Together, these brands are setting the pace in North America’s fast-casual Mexican food segment, showcasing their prowess and ambition and solidifies its status as a frontrunner within the category.

The accomplishments for BurritoBar in the last 12 months have been truly remarkable and impressive. In addition to the signing the agreement for Ohio, the growth of the brand is supported by Master Franchise agreements signed for Michigan, Florida, Virginia, Maryland, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska, North Texas and South Illinois. Collectively, the company has entered into contracts for the development of over 665 units throughout the United States.

“Tushar and Yogesh Patel of Sarang Franchising LLC has a solid history as multi-unit foodservice franchisees and our partnership is indicative of BurritoBar’s strategic selection of franchisees who bring a wealth of knowledge to the BurritoBar family. This collaboration is anticipated to leverage their expertise to effectively penetrate and dominate the Ohio market” states Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alex Shtein.

Chief Development Officer Jeff Young highlights the importance of the Master Franchise model with the brand’s development strategy, saying, “This latest agreement is another milestone event which underscores its innovative approach with our Master Franchisee format that is fundamental to our overall growth strategy.” He further emphasized that “there is enormous potential for the brand in the US market and is confident that our brand’s expansion will continue to thrive with the support of our valued and qualified franchise partners.”